Food supplies in Gaza to run out 'within days' as total siege begins

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Palestine-Israel

A food distributor in Gaza has said supplies will last “several days at most”, as Israel imposes a total siege on the enclave that includes cutting off electricity, food and water amid its war with Hamas militants.

Speaking to The National, 43-year-old Abu Mohammad Hassouneh said he had been risking his life to restock shop owners' dwindling supplies.

“I was not planning on leaving my home but many called me asking me for dairy products. I risked my life to go out and I was placed in very dangerous situations on several occasions,” he said.

“We went outside in the midst of the bombing and shelling,” he said, speaking by phone as explosions could be heard in the background.

“Shelves were empty. Our products are usually in very high demand and finish quickly. All the other items are out of stock as well, like rice, grains and canned goods,” he said.

“You can pretty much say there isn't any more dairy or cheese in the market.” He predicted supplies would last “several days at most”.

“Even people going out to buy these things are risking their own lives. They looked afraid and the streets were empty.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Israel's siege is compounding an already dire situation and seriously affecting the provision of basic health care in Gaza.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warns of Gaza humanitarian situation collapsing as Israel responds to Hamas attacks https://t.co/Fn16Qt0k8Y pic.twitter.com/ZhdASdksIR — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 10, 2023

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities and now it will only deteriorate exponentially. Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed along with access for humanitarian personnel,” Mr Guterres said.

“I urge all sides and the relevant parties to allow the United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip.”

In response to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's announcement of a tightened blockade for the Gaza Strip, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said “sieges” that endanger the lives of civilians are prohibited under international law.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said three of its ambulances have been destroyed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as it continues to work with people needing medical and emergency assistance.

“The society's crew managed to distribute emergency supplies to 32 families (177 people) in Gaza and Khan Younis, whose homes were destroyed by Israeli strikes,” it said.

Gaza's already fragile medical sector is also having to face a huge number of incoming casualties as the death toll crosses 500, with the number of injuries rising beyond 2,000.

"The medical sector in Gaza suffers from a severe shortage of medical and technical supplies that will be exacerbated by the total siege," a Hamas government spokesperson told The National.

"Now, under the conflict and escalation and closing of borders and electricity, except that which is provided by generators, is going to add a great burden to the sector," Tayseer Mhesen said.

"Medical supplies in the health wards are simply not enough for taking on the task of handling the incoming injuries and casualties," he said, adding that the ministry of health has called upon doctors and medical staff to head to major hospitals in the besieged strip.

Mr Mhesen said that while the majority of Gaza's biggest hospitals remain operational, they are working at a "very limited capacity".

Meantime, the World Health Organisation called for a humanitarian corridor to be established into the Gaza Strip, adding that there have been 13 attacks on health facilities since the escalation began on Saturday.

The Who said all its medical supplies have been used up.

“Who is calling for an end to the violence. A humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,” spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said during a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.