Mother of slain Iraqi activist calls for justice in Karbala

The mother of a prominent Iraqi human rights activist who was murdered near his home last month held a sit-in outside Karbala’s court demanding justice for her son’s brutal killing.

Ihab Al Wazni, who was known as the “hero of Karbala”, was gunned down in the southern holy city in early May. His death sparked outrage over the authorities's failure to protect civilians and provide them with basic public services.

“I’m not a slave nor am I a coward, they cannot stop me. I’m Iraqi, I’m not Iranian or a foreigner, I want my son's rights," said Ihab's mother, Samira Al Wazni.

She sat in front of a court’s building in Karbala, calling on the authorities to identify her son's killers and to hold to account.

Dozens of people from the city came out to support Mrs Al Wazni.

"We hear words but no actions, it's all an act," she said.

Iraq's government arrested a commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the network of Iran-backed militias that dominates large swathes of the country, at the end of May.

Qassem Musleh, head of PMF operations in Anbar, was arrested on charges of terrorism reportedly related to the murders of several prominent activists.

But he was later released from government detention after the judiciary failed to charge him.

“You are all killers and I'm not afraid of you, I will set the governor's headquarters on fire if my son’s killers stay free," she said.

A video of Mrs Al Wazni showed her approaching a United Nations vehicle that drove away, refusing to speak to her.

The clip went viral on social media as users voiced their anger at the lack of action taken by local and international authorities to hold the perpetrators of targeted killings to account.

"Is the UN mission in Iraq ignoring and humiliating people who should be helped and served?" said one Twitter user.

The hashtag "we are all Ihab's mother" was trending on the site as users showed their solidarity with Ms Al Wazni.

The UN mission in Iraq did not respond to a request for comment from The National.

Ali Al Bayati, a member of the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, said the the country's institutions had failed to deliver accountability.

“It is also a sign that the national system is not capable of protecting human rights and bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Mr Al Bayati told The National.

The human rights official said the international justice system must play a part in ensuring that a "moral and legal system" is put in place to protect human rights in Iraq.

Dozens of activists, journalists and members of civil society groups have been assassinated, kidnapped and threatened since the start of widespread protests nearly two years ago.

The protest movement, which grew rapidly in October 2019, called for better employment opportunities, improvements to public services and an end to corruption.