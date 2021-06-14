Son of slain president urges action before Lebanon becomes ‘failed state’

Lebanon's unprecedented economic crisis continues to degrade its security, health and education services and will lead to chaos if left unchecked, the leader of Lebanon’s Independence Movement, Michel Moawad told The National.

For over a decade and a half, Mr Moawad has campaigned for a sovereign and independent Lebanon. But the country, he said, can ill-afford to wait for the formation of a new parliament to begin tackling the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

Amid protests and economic crisis, The National is interviewing a range of political and civil society figures looking ahead to the 2022 election who say they can offer an alternative to the parties in parliament and a route out of the crisis.

We are very close to reaching a comprehensive agreement that will bring major opposition groups under the umbrella of a uniform programme Michel Moawad

Once known for its vibrant banking sector, healthy tourism industry and glowing nightlife, Lebanon is suffering a severe economic decline that has plunged more than half of the population into poverty.

“The cost of inaction will be tremendous both for ordinary Lebanese and the international community if Lebanon were to turn into a failed state,” the slain former Lebanese president's son told The National from his residence in Baabda overlooking Beirut port – the site of a massive explosion in August which strained the already battered economy.

The blast involving a large stockpile of explosive chemicals killed at least 207 people, wounded thousands more and destroyed homes and businesses across the capital, prompting Mr Moawad to break ties with the country’s ruling political class and to resign from parliament in protest at what he said was rampant corruption across state institutions.

He was joined by a number of independent lawmakers and members of the Kataeb party, another leading opposition group.

Since then, Mr Moawad has been calling for a transitional government of independent experts tasked with containing the crisis and preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2022.

But Mr Moawad’s calls, like those of his opposition peers, have fallen on deaf ears.

Nine months later, Lebanon is still without a fully functioning government while it remains unclear what triggered the explosion, who owned the explosive chemicals or why they were stored unsafely for six years at one of the region’s busiest ports, with the knowledge of the country’s top officials and security agencies.

A new economic model

Mr Moawad said the lack of accountability and worsening economic crisis have prompted the Independence Movement and like-minded opposition groups to rethink their programme beyond the traditional political divide over the pivotal issue of Hezbollah’s weapons.

“Prioritising Lebanon’s national interests over foreign agendas is key to the stability and prosperity of our country but should go hand in hand with a new economic model that protects our free-market economy and upholds our liberal values while advancing social justice,” he said.

That model is currently being discussed, with the Kataeb party among other opposition groups, Mr Moawad said.

“We are very close to reaching a comprehensive agreement that will bring major opposition groups under the umbrella of a uniform programme that touches on reforming Lebanon’s political system and economic model.”

The programme touches on a wide array of reforms from the introduction of structural economic changes to decentralisation, one of the key political reforms stipulated in the Syrian-Saudi brokered Taif agreement that ended Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, Mr Moawad explained.

“Our ultimate objective is to build a functioning decentralised civic state that safeguards pluralism and allows the Lebanese to prosper,” he said.

Like his father, slain President Rene Moawad, Mr Moawad has long-held the belief that Lebanon would prosper only when the state exercises its full sovereignty and it was at the core of the alliance that emerged following the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005, dividing the country into two major rival camps.

The Western-backed alliance that brought Mr Moawad together with other members of the March 14 coalition pressured Damascus – blamed by many at the time for Mr Hariri’s assassination – into withdrawing its forces from Lebanon after decades of political and military dominion.

The former president, killed in 1989 after just 18 days in office when a car bomb targeted his motorcade on Independence Day, was known for his moderate positions and his efforts to bridge the gap between warring parties.

His assassination, less than three weeks after his election and the ratification of the Taif agreement, was widely blamed on Damascus.

Mr Moawad says his message resonates more than ever today because Lebanon, home to the powerful Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, can no longer afford the costs associated with the spillover of regional tensions between Tehran and its rivals.

The heavy toll the economic crisis is taking on the country’s armed forces was evident in the Lebanese army chief's recent, rare criticism of the ruling class.

“Where are we are heading? What are your plans?” Gen Joseph Aoun asked politicians in March as hundreds of Lebanese took to the streets to protest against a record plunge in the Lebanese pound, which has lost over 85 per cent of its value against the dollar since August 2019.

Since then, General Aoun has engaged major powers, including the US and France, to secure financial and logistics aid for the army, as discontent grew among soldiers whose purchasing power has been eroded.

Coordinating international aid

French Foreign Minister Jean Ives Le Drian warned Lebanese officials during a visit to Beirut last month that his government was preparing sanctions on officials they see as responsible for obstructing the formation of a new cabinet.

Mr Le Drian’s latest visit featured meetings with members of Lebanon’s growing opposition movement, including Mr Moawad.

Mr Moawad said he urged the international community to urgently and directly provide support for Lebanon’s army, healthcare industry and education sector.

“Maintaining a strong and cohesive military institution and vital health and educational services is key to saving Lebanon and laying the foundations for a strong state,” Mr Moawad said. “Otherwise, chaos will prevail.”