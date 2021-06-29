Lebanon seizes 100,000 Captagon pills destined for Saudi Arabia

Three people have been arrested by police in Lebanon after they discovered 100,000 capagon pills the trio planned to smuggle to Saudi Arabia, the Internal Security Forces reported on Tuesday.

The bust is the latest in a series of drug raids launched by Lebanese security branches following a Saudi ban in April on the import of Lebanese products after thousands of amphetamine pills were found hidden in pomegranates.

The ISF said on Tuesday it seized 17.4 kilograms of drugs hidden inside sterilises for medical equipment and subsequently detained three individuals, including a Syrian national.

Days earlier, Lebanon seized millions of Captagon pills that were about to be smuggled to Saudi Arabia, Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi said.

Mr Fehmi has vowed a crackdown on drug production and smuggling in a bid to win back the confidence of Gulf states, who have long provided crisis-hit Lebanon with financial support.

Saudi Arabia has said its now two-month-old ban of the imports of Lebanese produce will only be lifted when Lebanon shows "adequate and reliable guarantees" that it is cracking down on drug traffickers.

Captagon is a synthetic amphetamine that usually comes in pill form and is popular with fighters in warzones like Syria as well as among partygoers.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime last week released a report showing the rise in smuggling of Captagon to the Gulf, saying that in 2019, Saudi Arabia alone seized almost 146 million amphetamine tablets.

Lebanon has increasingly served as one the main channels for the distribution of drugs across the region since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

Lebanese security forces have raided several Captagon production facilities in the Bekaa region, an area dominated by the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, whose forces have been fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces, have been accused of facilitating the drug trade in connection with the Syrian regime.

Hezbollah’s strengthening grip over the Lebanese government has strained the Mediterranean nation’s ties with its traditional Gulf allies