Lebanon announces complete lockdown for Easter

The Lebanese authorities will enforce a three-day total lockdown from May 1 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during Orthodox Easter, the country's Disaster Risk Management Unit announced on Wednesday.

The lockdown is the latest in a series of nationwide preventive measures aimed at avoiding large gatherings and superspreader events.

A 24-hour curfew will be in place from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Tuesday, May 4. People who have a permit to go to places like supermarkets, pharmacies, bakeries and hospitals will be exempt.

Places of worship will be open at 30 per cent capacity and restaurants and cafes will be closed, but delivery services will remain operational.

The measures mimic those imposed for Catholic Easter in early April and will likely resemble those to be implemented for Eid Al Fitr as announced by officials on March 26.

Covid-19 measures during Ramadan have been slightly more lenient, with restaurants and malls operating at limited capacity. A curfew between 9.30pm and 5.00am has been enforced and group iftars and Ramadan tents are banned.

The Lebanese authorities are working with religious organisations to encourage adherence to safety measures as the country experiences a slight improvement in Covid-19 numbers.

“Covid indicators in Lebanon are improving: daily number of new cases, test positivity rate, hospitalisations and deaths,” tweeted Dr Firas Abiad, chief executive of Beirut’s public Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

He attributed the improvement to a number of factors including Covid-19 restrictions implemented earlier this year, which enforced a strict nationwide lockdown following a surge in cases after Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The virus outbreak left the already-struggling healthcare sector in crisis, leading to a spike in numbers and placing Lebanon among the countries with the highest recorded Covid-19 deaths and cases worldwide.

Now, more than two months after launching the national vaccination campaign, Lebanon’s Covid-19 figures are dropping.

Cumulative cases fell by 26 per cent while deaths dropped by 21 per cent compared to last week's figures, leaving the country at half a million cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

To slow the spread further, Lebanon needs to speed up its vaccine drive, which has been stymied by shortages and vaccine hesitancy. In a population of six million, only 3.2 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated thus far and nearly 6 per cent have taken one vaccine jab.

The Ministry of Health vowed to vaccinate nearly 80 per cent of the population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity, but the likelihood of achieving this at the current vaccination rate is slim, experts say.

"Herd immunity is not realistic at all at this point," Dr Jade Khalife, a physician specialised in health systems and epidemiology, told The National. "But if we vaccinate a high number of people and respect safety measures, we can keep Covid-19 under control."

Both Lebanon’s private and public sectors are working on importing vaccines to inoculate as many people as possible to return to a semblance of normal life.

The Lebanese government secured 2.85 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 4.23 million doses of AstraZeneca. These are arriving gradually.

It has also received 90,000 doses of Sinopharm as a gift from the Chinese state, allocated to the Lebanese army and public sector.

The private sector was able to secure a million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine, and is working on importing more.

“The decrease in Covid-19 cases is a good indication,” tweeted Dr Assem Araji, head of Lebanon’s parliamentary health committee.

“We must continue to encourage people to adhere to safety measures and we’re hoping to see a higher vaccination rate in coming months.”

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Which products are to be taxed? To be taxed: Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category Not taxed Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band. Products excluded from the ‘sweetened drink’ category would contain at least 75 per cent milk in a ready-to-drink form or as a milk substitute, baby formula, follow-up formula or baby food, beverages consumed for medicinal use and special dietary needs determined as per GCC Standardisation Organisation rules

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

