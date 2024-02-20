Four killed as building collapses in southern Beirut

Four people were killed on Monday evening when a residential building collapsed in the southern Beirut suburb of Choueifat.

Among the dead were a child and an elderly man, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. More were feared dead.

The building collapsed after days of heavy rain, AP reported.

Local officials said the foundation of the four-storey building was not considered safe, and two years ago the municipality ordered tenants to be moved elsewhere.

Despite the order, the owner rented flats to Syrian families.

It is the second such building collapse in Choueifat in less than 10 days and at least the fourth in Lebanon this month.

Civil defence workers pulled five people from the rubble, the state news agency reported, although rescue efforts were not complete.

Buildings on either side of the collapsed block were evacuated.

By late Monday, at least 17 people were still under the rubble of the building, where about 30 Syrian labourers lived.

Maj Gen Mohamed Khair, secretary general of the High Relief Commission, said it would contribute to the rescue effort.

He spoke about the necessity of “evacuating the buildings surrounding the collapsed building and inspecting them to ensure that they do not pose any threat to the safety of residents”.

Such collapses – blamed on poor structural integrity and disregard for building regulations – are not uncommon in Lebanon.