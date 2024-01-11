US envoy Amos Hochstein seeks to ease Lebanon-Israel border tensions in Beirut visit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Senior US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday amid heightened tensions over cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon.

Mr Hochstein will explore efforts for a ceasefire, according to a US official, and will also discuss the demarcation of Lebanon and Israel's contested land border.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah says its attacks are a response to Israel's war in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave ruled by its ally Hamas. But its leader Hassan Nasrallah has also hinted that the fighting represents an opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim lands that it considers part of its territory.

There are believed to be 13 contested points, as well as the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Israel has demanded the removal of Hezbollah's Radwan force, believed to number about 2,500 fighters, north of the Litani River, which the group has rejected.

Lebanese and Hezbollah officials have said there can be no negotiations until there is a ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 23,300 people have been killed since October 7 in response to Hamas attacks that killed about 1,100 people.

Mr Hochstein, a senior energy adviser to US President Joe Biden, played a vital role in a 2022 deal that led to a demarcation of Israel and Lebanon's maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are technically at war.

While the Lebanese government has strongly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Armed Forces have refrained from a response.

The clashes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, which began on October 8, are the most serious since the month-long war of 2006.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has continued to expand in recent weeks. On January 2, Israel assassinated Hamas deputy Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut, the first time it has targeted the Lebanese capital since 2006.

This week it also killed Wissam Tawil, also known as Hajj Jawad, in a strike in southern Lebanon. A commander in the Radwan force, he was the most senior Hezbollah commander to die since October 8.

Hezbollah responded with a barrage of attacks on Israel's northern command, the group's deepest strike into Israel yet.