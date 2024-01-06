Hezbollah attacks Israeli base in 'initial' retaliation over killing of Hamas deputy

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah said it launched more than 60 rockets at an Israeli military base on Saturday in an “initial response” to the assassination of Hamas deputy political leader Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut.

The barrage was launched a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel it would face retaliation for the killing of Mr Al Arouri in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

“As part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh Al Arouri … the Islamic resistance [Hezbollah] targeted the Meron air control base with 62 various types of missiles,” the Iran-backed Lebanese group said in a statement.

It said the air control base on Mount Meron, the highest peak in Israel, served as a central hub for management, monitoring and air control along its northern border.

Israel has not acknowledged carrying out Tuesday's attack, which heightened concerns that its war in Gaza might lead to a broader conflict in the region. Israel's last known air strike on Beirut was during the month-long war with Hezbollah in 2006.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Nasrallah, said that “the response is undoubtedly coming” after the killing of Mr Al Arouri. Hezbollah will not “remain silent about a violation of this level because this means that all of Lebanon will be exposed”, he said.

The Israeli army said 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area on Saturday morning and that it targeted a “terror cell” in southern Lebanon believed to be responsible for some of the launches. The attack triggered warning sirens in northern cities, it said.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו במרחב הצפון, זוהו כ-40 שיגורים משטח לבנון שחצו לשטח ישראל במרחב מירון. לא זוהו שיגורים או כלי טיס עוין שחצה לשטח ישראל במרחבים אחרים בצפון הארץ.



צה"ל תקף לאחר זמן קצר בשטח לבנון חוליית מחבלים שלקחה חלק בשיגורים pic.twitter.com/vtqyF960hk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 6, 2024

Hezbollah and other militant groups in Lebanon have engaged in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire with Israel's military since October 8 in a bid to shift Israel's focus away from Gaza, a Palestinian territory governed by its ally Hamas.

The conflict has been so far contained, with Hezbollah showing no intention to escalate despite Israeli retaliations that have killed about 150 of its members. But concerns are rising that a slight miscalculation could trigger an all-out war

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Lebanon on Friday as part of a diplomatic effort to avert an escalation, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkey at the start of his fourth trip to the region since the Gaza war began on October 7.

Mr Blinken's tour includes Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt.