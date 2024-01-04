Thousands gather in Beirut for funeral of Hamas official killed in Israeli strike

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Saleh Al Arouri, the senior Hamas official assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Many travelled by bus from various Palestinian refugee camps in the country to attend the funeral.

The procession of his body began at the Imam Ali Mosque in southern Beirut, before heading to a cemetery close to the Shatila refugee camp.

Mr Al Arouri was the deputy leader of Hamas's political bureau and the group's most senior official to be killed since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7. He had been in Lebanon since 2015.

“Being here is our religious duty against the Zionist entity. Saleh Al Arouri is a martyr, the martyr of the Ummah. I’m Lebanese, but in the religious context, there is no difference with Palestinians, we are all Muslims,” Mahmoud Diab, 56, told The National.

“He left a legacy for others to continue their path. We are waiting for a retaliation, but everything will come in its time. We can't respond immediately. When the time comes, an important blow will be delivered."

Women and children also took part in the funeral procession. Nour El Khatib, 14, who lives in Shatila camp, attended with her mother.

“I came today because Palestine is my homeland, my heritage, and I take pride in it,” she said.

Some mourners chanted slogans in support of Palestine.

A young mourner at the funeral. Nada Atallah / The National

In the Shatila camp, a recorded speech from Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was broadcast on loudspeakers. There were whispers among crowd as the recording began.

“Palestine and Lebanon mourn and say farewell to a great man who led in battles in all fields, in the homeland and outside of it,” he said.

Mr Haniyeh also made a reference to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. "The world has seen our resistance, our historical patience in Gaza, after they faced eternal battles and brutal massacres," he said.

“This chain of assassinations won’t stop with Saleh Al Arouri or his brothers,” he said of his deputy and the other commanders from Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, killed on Tuesday. The group is prepared for a "long battle" and "will not forsake its morality, strategy or principles", Mr Haniyeh said.

Mourners attend the funeral of Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut. AP

Mr Al Arouri, a founding member of the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, was killed a day before the fourth anniversary of the assassination Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani.

Six others were killed alongside Mr Al Arouri, in Beirut's densely populated neighbourhood of Dahieh. Numerous senior Hamas officials live in Lebanon, as well as Ziyad Nakhaleh, leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hezbollah, which is allied with two Palestinian militant groups, has vowed to retaliate

Even in Lebanon's deeply divided political scene, the attack has been condemned on all sides as a breach of Lebanese sovereignty. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was among those to criticise the attack, describing it as “a new Israeli crime” that sought to drag Lebanon further into conflict with Israel.

He had called on the international community to “exert pressure” on Israel to stop its attacks.

The killing has also sparked anger in the occupied West Bank, with hundreds protesting in Ramallah.

In Jerusalem, shops closed on Wednesday in response to calls for a general strike.