Two killed and journalists targeted in separate Israeli attacks on south Lebanon

At least two people were killed on Monday following an Israeli air strike on a residence in the town of Ainata, south Lebanon – the latest casualties of an intensifying border conflict between armed militants, led by the Lebanese Hezbollah group, and Israel.

It was not clear whether the two Lebanese people killed in the strike were civilians or fighters.

In a separate incident, Israel fired artillery at the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun, just metres away from where a group of journalists for various outlets were operating.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was filmed live by Al Jadeed, a local Lebanese channel. The news anchor could be heard speaking to correspondent Rif Akil over the air, who was on the ground reporting when the artillery struck nearby.

“It’s clear the rocket has fallen just a few metres away from you,” he said as the live camera filmed the destruction caused in the wake of the strike. “It’s clear this is a direct strike on journalists operating in Yaroun.”

“Yes,” Akil answered as she caught her breath.

The strike on the journalists on Monday came exactly one month after Reuters, Al Jazeera, and AFP journalists reporting on clashes near Ayta al Shaab were hit by two Israeli strikes. Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in that attack.

Hezbollah and allied groups have waged a war of attrition on Israel since October 8, seeking to divert Israel’s focus from Gaza. The border conflict has escalated significantly since Saturday, when Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the southern Lebanese front would “remain a front of pressure”.