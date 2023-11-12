Several civilians injured in attack on northern Israel one day after Nasrallah’s speech

Several Israeli civilians were wounded when anti-tank guided missiles fired from Lebanon struck a convoy near an army barracks in the Dovev region, the Israeli military said on Sunday afternoon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for two separate attacks on Dovev.

It was a major escalation, one day after a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in which he said the border area would “remain a front of pressure” as he pushed the US to "stop the aggression on Gaza".

Israel's ambulance service said at least six people had been wounded, one critically, while five others remained in serious condition.

Among the casualties were employees of the Israel Electric Corporation who were repairing infrastructure in the area, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli logistics team attempting to install new cameras and intelligence hardware.

Hezbollah also claimed another attack on Dovev, on the town’s army barracks, saying it targeted a bulldozer belonging to the Israeli military with guided missiles. According to the Lebanese party’s statement, the crew of the bulldozer was killed and soldiers nearby were also killed or injured. The Israeli army did not comment on the incident.

The Israeli army said it was retaliating with artillery fire on the "source of the launch" in the outskirts of Yaroun village in south Lebanon.

Separately, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) announced one of its peacekeepers was injured after being hit by gunfire overnight. It was unclear whether the peacekeeper was injured by gunfire from Israeli or Lebanese parties.

"Shortly after midnight, peacekeepers at a Unifil site near Al Quzah reported that they heard gunfire nearby. One of the peacekeepers was hit by a bullet and underwent surgery," said Andrea Tenenti, Unifil spokesman.

“Any targeting near Unifil sites and any use of our sites to launch attacks across the Blue Line, for any reason, is unacceptable."

Mr Tenenti told The National the trajectory of the bullet was "unknown" and said the peacekeeper's condition was stable. He said Unifil was investigating the incident.

Daily clashes have intensified between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel in the past month, coming to a head after Mr Nasrallah’s address.

Over a month of violence has claimed at least 90 lives on the Lebanese side, with 72 Hezbollah fighters and at least eight civilians among the dead. Members of armed Palestinian groups operating from Lebanon were also among the casualties.

The Israeli army told The National that eight of its soldiers had been killed on the Lebanon-Israel front since fighting began. It declined to provide numbers for civilian casualties.

Hezbollah on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on eight military sites across the border in Israel, using artillery, anti-tank guided missiles and rockets.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Saturday said it had hit several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon with air strikes and artillery shelling.

In one instance on Saturday, Israel struck 40km over the border, hitting a banana plantation in the southern village of Zahrani, between Tyre and Saida.

It was Israel's deepest reach into Lebanon since the frontier conflict began on October 8.

The Amal Movement, the Lebanese political party allied with Hezbollah, said one of its fighters was killed and three injured in one of Israel’s attacks. It is the first death for Amal since the fighting began.

Following Mr Nasrallah’s speech, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned residents of Beirut would pay the price if Israel was dragged into war with Hezbollah.

“What we are doing in Gaza we know how to do in Beirut,” he threatened during a visit to the border region.

“I am saying here to the citizens of Lebanon, I already see the citizens in Gaza walking with white flags along the coast and moving south."

Hezbollah has conducted or provided armed groups with cover for daily attacks on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, seeking to draw Israel from focusing its full attention on the bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip.

But the Iran-backed group has not launched a full-scale campaign, despite escalating tensions at the border.

Armed Iran-allied groups in Syria, Yemen and Iraq have also attacked Israel, seeking to divert its assault on Gaza.

Israel, too, has tempered its responses in an attempt to prevent a full-scale confrontation from breaking out and turning into a regional war.

In a long-awaited speech on November 3, Mr Nasrallah ruled out an all-out conflict in Lebanon, calling for a ceasefire. But violence in the south has intensified, killing civilians, including three schoolgirls in an Israeli air strike last week. On the same day, an anti-tank guided missile launched by Hezbollah killed an Israeli civilian.