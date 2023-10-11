Israel-Gaza war: Israel targets southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attack

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a new exchange of cross-border fire on Wednesday morning, with the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group claiming to have caused multiple Israeli casualties.

Hezbollah said it fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli position in response to the death of three of its members when Israel bombarded southern Lebanon on Monday, and warned that it would be “decisive in its response to the Israeli attacks targeting our country and the security of our people”.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Arab Al Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra, the Israeli military said. It responded by shelling the areas of Marwahein, Dhayra and Yarin in southern Lebanon.

The military did not report any casualties in the Hezbollah attack. Three civilians in Lebanon were injured in the Israeli shelling, a hospital in the area said.

Unifil, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, denied reports that it had been told by Hezbollah to evacuate the area before the shelling started.

"In a conflict situation, rumours can run rampant. Unifil continues to be present and operational," spokesman Andrea Tenenti said.

"Our essential work continues and Unifil's chief Major General General Lazaro is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint."

There have been four consecutive days of attacks across the border between Lebanon and Israel , which are technically at war, after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group governing the Gaza Strip, launched a co-ordinated attack in southern Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

On Tuesday evening, bombs dropped by Israel lit up the skies over southern Lebanon as forces retaliated against Hezbollah targets.

Lebanon and Israel last fought a full-scale war in 2006, but the new outbreak of violence has raised fears about their border becoming a second front in the war between Israel and Hezbollah-allied Hamas.

Israel and the US have warned Hezbollah against getting further involved.

The Israeli army is "prepared for any scenario", spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"Hezbollah is observing what Israel is doing in Gaza, it sees the volume of the destruction. Hezbollah sees this and understands," he said.