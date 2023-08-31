UN agency calls for $15.5m in financial aid for Ain Al Hilweh camp relief

The UN Agency for Palestinian refugees on Wednesday called for $15.5 million in financial assistance to aid its emergency response in Lebanon’s Ain Al Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees, where a six-day battle between Palestinian factions and armed al-Qaida-affiliated militants caused substantial damage in late July and August.

“Damages have been significant and the conflict in the camp is unresolved,” said Dorothee Klaus, director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon.

Since the end of the clashes, Islamist extremists have barricaded themselves in all eight UN schools within the camp – all run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees – looting materials belonging to the agency and leaving around 6,000 children in educational limbo.

“None of the eight UNRWA schools will be available for the children at the beginning of the new academic year,” Ms Klaus said.

“With fighters continuing to occupy UNRWA schools, they remain too insecure and off limits for schoolchildren.”

UNRWA’s call for USD $15.5 million in funding seeks to secure alternative schooling outside the camp that will accommodate the 5,900 schoolchildren affected by the hostile takeover.

The battle, which began last month but dragged into August, broke out following the death of high-profile Fatah commander Abu Ashraf Al Armoushi and four of his bodyguards.

Fatah is Ain al Hilweh’s most powerful faction and the party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Thirteen people were killed in the armed clashes, while dozens were injured and thousands forced to flee.

Fatah has demanded the surrender of those responsible for Mr Armoushi’s killing – even giving them a deadline which passed earlier this week – but the Islamist factions, holed up in the camp’s UNRWA schools, have so far refused.

Residents of the camp – the largest for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon – have resided in a tense state since the battle ended, wary it will reignite at any moment.

Lebanon’s refugee camps – over which the Lebanese state does not have jurisdiction due to a decades-old, defunct agreement – are highly dependent on UNRWA to provide much-needed services such as education, health and waste collection.

The agency’s appeal for financial aid also seeks to cover public infrastructure repair, cash assistance for refugee families who were affected by or lost their homes in the conflict.