Lebanon: Hezbollah member killed in clashes with local residents

A member of Hezbollah in Lebanon was killed on Wednesday night when a vehicle belonging to the Iran-backed armed group and political party overturned in the mountains overlooking Beirut.

A Hezbollah source, in a statement to The National, claimed local gunmen from the town of Kahaleh, a largely Christian area, had opened fire on the overturned vehicle, killing the Hezbollah member who was responsible for escorting it.

The contents of the vehicle are unknown. Local reports said a resident of the town was also killed in the clashes.

The source said the vehicle had been on the way to the Lebanese capital of Beirut form the Bekaa Valley, an area where Hezbollah exerts significant control.

The source claimed that after the vehicle overturned, and as those responsible for delivering the vehicle were making calls to secure an alternative way to deliver its contents, armed men from the area threw stones and then opened fire.

The Lebanese military is now on the scene and believed to be preventing access to the area. Local TV stations aired footage of men in plainclothes shooting rifles in the street.

“The Lebanese Army intervened and prevented the gunmen from approaching the truck,” the Hezbollah source said.

Local residents had claimed the vehicle contained weapons belonging to the highly powerful Shiite militia, the only armed group allowed to keeps its arms in the wake of the 1975-1990 Lebanese civil war.

Hezbollah is a sworn enemy of Israel, having engaged in repeated clashes before.

One source opposed to Hezbollah questioned “why anyone needs to transport arms into a peaceful civilian area” far away from the Israeli border in the south.