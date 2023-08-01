Ain Al Hilweh ceasefire reduces fighting at Palestinian refugee camp

A ceasefire to end three days of deadly clashes in Lebanon’s largest refugee camp for Palestinians, Ain Al Hilweh, was holding tentatively on Tuesday morning, despite occasional bouts of gunfire in some area.

But some residents fear the Lebanese army could intervene should the truce break down.

Thousands of people fled their homes during the three days of clashes in the alleys and streets of the overcrowded camp, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

READ MORE At least eleven killed as thousands flee 'war' among Palestinian groups in Lebanese camp

Eleven people were killed in the fighting and at least 40 injured, it added.

“The situation is much calmer,” Talal Aboujamous, a doctor in Ain Al Hilweh in the coastal city of Saida, said on Tuesday.

“We are occasionally hearing some gunshots but for the most part there are no clashes and there’s been no heavy fighting.”

Truce established

The ceasefire was established on Monday evening after heavy fighting between a number of Islamist insurgent groups and Fatah, the most powerful faction in the camp.

“Inshallah, the ceasefire will hold and the situation will get better,” Dr Aboujamous told The National.

Ola, a homemaker living near the camp, told The National by phone that clashes had persisted despite the ceasefire and the sound of shelling could be heard in the distance as she spoke.

“I don’t dare to leave the house yet,” she said. “And if the ceasefire breaks down and things get worse, I’ll try to get my family to leave the area.”

She said camp residents were fearful of a potential intervention by the army.

The Lebanese military does not typically enter the refugee camps due to a decades-long agreement with the Palestinian factions who run them.

“But if shells fall on them or the fighting extends outside the camps, who knows?” Ola said. “The army might try to subdue the clashes themselves.”

A security source in the Lebanese army did not deny the possibility of intervention but said it was unlikely.

“Until now [the Lebanese army] isn’t entering,” he said. “Fundamentally, entry into the camp isn’t that simple. For now, we’re at the gates and we’ve closed off all the entrances from every side.”

For more than a decade, Ain Al Hilweh, notorious for harbouring criminals and militants, has been the site of a power struggle between a network of Islamist extremists and the Fatah movement’s security apparatus.

Although clashes are not uncommon, this week’s battles were especially ferocious.

“There needs to be some sort of political agreement,” Dr Aboujamous said, expressing concern that the ceasefire is only temporary.

“An understanding should be reached because we, the people living here, are paying the price for all the fighting.”

Assassination trigger

The violence escalated after the killing of Fatah official Abu Ashraf Al Armoushi, in charge of security in the camp, and four of his bodyguards on Sunday, in what the group called a “heinous assassination operation”.

That killing was preceded by a failed assassination attempt on an extremist leader on Saturday, which left one person dead.

The killing of Mr Al Armoushi and the subsequent clashes were an attempt by “extremist terrorist groups” seeking to “pass external plans and agendas aimed at striking the state of stability and peace that the Palestinian camps in Lebanon are witnessing", Fatah’s security forces said in a statement on Monday.

The assailants were identified as members of the militant group Jund al Sham “and takfiri gangs”, according to the commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Lebanese Camps, Maj Gen Subhi Abu Arab.

Lebanon's refugee camps have for decades sheltered Palestinians forcibly expelled from their land during the creation of Israel in 1948.

Ain Al Hilweh holds more than 50,000 registered refugees, many of them from coastal towns in northern Palestine.

Notably, it is also home to some of the 30,000 Palestinian refugees displaced from the Nahr Al Bared camp in 2007 during 15 weeks of fighting between the Lebanese army and Islamist extremists.

The fighting destroyed the camp in northern Lebanon.

About 500,000 registered Palestinian refugees live in 12 camps across Lebanon, although the actual number is believed to be closer to 200,000 because many Palestinians emigrate from Lebanon but remain registered through UNRWA.