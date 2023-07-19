Tripoli baby found in bin bag being carried by stray dog

A baby girl was discovered dumped in a black plastic rubbish bag near a municipality building in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli early on Wednesday morning, prompting shock and outrage across the country.

The black nylon bag in which the infant was dumped was being carried by a stray dog when a passerby heard the sounds of a baby’s cries coming from the bag, according to local media.

The baby was first taken to the Islamic Hospital by the unidentified bystander, and later transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Images circulating on social media show the baby – who appears to be about four months old – with red bruises on her face and body.

Condemnation over her abandonment was swift as the news spread, and offers to adopt the baby poured in through social media.

“Some say that the dog is an unclean animal and, of course, this is not true," one commentator, Farid, said on Twitter. "The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence than some satanic mutants in human form,” he said.

“Animals have more compassion than humans,” tweeted another.

The National tried to contact the municipality of Tripoli, where the baby was abandoned, and the Tripoli Government Hospital where she is being treated, but did not receive a reply. Wednesday is the beginning of the Islamic New Year, a national holiday, and public institutions are therefore closed.

Several instances of child abuse have come to light in Lebanon in recent weeks. Last week, a nursery employee was arrested and the institution permanently closed after videos of the employee allegedly abusing infants.

And in early July, Lynn Talib, 6, died in the northern region of Minniyeh. Medical forensic reports later revealed she had been sexually assaulted before her death.

Experts say it is impossible to know for certain whether cases of child abuse are on the increase because a central mechanism for monitoring statistics does not exist, given the financial difficulties facing state institutions.

But anecdotal instances of child dumping and abuse have increased as the country slides into further destitution.

Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, has the highest poverty rates in a country where about 80 per cent of the population is impoverished as a result of an economic crisis that began in 2019.