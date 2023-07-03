Hannibal Qaddafi in 'critical condition' at Lebanese hospital

The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi has been transferred from a Lebanese prison to a hospital and is in "critical condition", according to several reports.

Hannibal Qaddafi went on a hunger strike last month in protest against his incarceration without trial since 2015.

Lebanese Annahar newspaper reported that Hannibal Qaddafi had been transferred to the Hotel-Dieu de France hospital on Sunday night at 8pm local time after complaining of abdominal pain.

This latest development marks the third time Hannibal Qaddafi has been transferred to the hospital since he announced his hunger strike on June 3.

He has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Muammar Qaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

Hannibal Qaddafi – aged two at the time of Mr Al Sadr's disappearance – has maintained his innocence and said he is a victim of injustice.

Mr Sadr, who Libya said left the country safely in 1978, is widely believed to have been killed shortly after his disappearance. He founded the Amal Movement, which alongside Hezbollah dominates Lebanese Shiite politics and has been led since 1980 by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.