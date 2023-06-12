Lebanon: Jihad Azour and Suleiman Frangieh officially declare presidential candidacies

Jihad Azour and Suleiman Frangieh have officially declared their candidacies to be Lebanon's next president and end the seven-month presidential vacuum.

After a five-month hiatus, presidential election sessions will resume on Wednesday. Powerful parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, leader of the Amal Movement, had refused to schedule sessions until at least two serious candidates emerged. In the 11 previous sessions, no person had come anywhere near to reaching the required vote threshold.

It was no secret that Mr Azour and Mr Frangieh were the candidates of key factions within the 128-seat parliament.

Mr Frangieh, the scion of a prominent north Lebanon family and a close friend of Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, has been backed by the powerful Iran-backed armed group and political party Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal. But only a small amount of Christian MPs are expected to back him, including his son Tony.

In Lebanon's confessional system, the role of president is reserved for a Maronite Christian.

Mr Azour is backed by Lebanon's largest Christian parties, some of which are traditionally rivals. But they have found a "convergence" around Mr Azour, in their bid to block Mr Frangieh's candidacy.

Officially announcing his candidacy on Monday, Mr Azour – normally a senior official at the International Monetary Fund, although he has taken a leave of absence to avoid accusations of conflict of interest – insisted he was not a "challenge" candidate.

Supporters of Mr Azour insist he is not a confrontational candidate, even though Hezbollah insists he is.

The IMF official said in a statement that he wanted to be a candidate of "hope", especially given how bitterly divided Lebanon is and the economic crisis from which it is suffering.

Announcing his candidacy on Sunday, Mr Frangieh said nothing united his rivals and all they sought to do was boycott him. He called for dialogue and insisted he did not seek to impose his candidacy on anyone.

But Mr Frangieh also hit out at his rivals. He said some claimed to want a candidate outside of the ruling classes of Lebanon but instead had backed someone from the heart of the traditional system. Mr Azour was Lebanon's finance minister from 2005-2008.