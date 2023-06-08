Lebanon recalls France envoy Rami Adwan after sexual assault accusation

Ziad Taan takes over diplomatic mission as charge d'affaires

Rami Adwan, Lebanese ambassador to France, is being recalled by his country. Getty Images
Amr Mostafa author image
Amr Mostafa
Jun 08, 2023
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it would recall its ambassador to France, Rami Adwan, after an official investigation was opened into allegations against the envoy of sexual assault and intentional violence.

The ministry released a statement, which read: "Following the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France ... it has been decided to recall Ambassador Rami Adwan."

The French Foreign Ministry has been informed that Ziad Taan has taken over Lebanon's diplomatic mission as charge d'affaires, the ministry added.

Two former Lebanese embassy employees in France lodged complaints against Mr Adwan, 47, alleging rape and violence.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: June 08, 2023, 2:24 PM
LebanonFrance
