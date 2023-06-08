Lebanon recalls France envoy Rami Adwan after sexual assault accusation

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it would recall its ambassador to France, Rami Adwan, after an official investigation was opened into allegations against the envoy of sexual assault and intentional violence.

The ministry released a statement, which read: "Following the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France ... it has been decided to recall Ambassador Rami Adwan."

The French Foreign Ministry has been informed that Ziad Taan has taken over Lebanon's diplomatic mission as charge d'affaires, the ministry added.

Two former Lebanese embassy employees in France lodged complaints against Mr Adwan, 47, alleging rape and violence.

١)تعلن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين بأنه متابعةً للملابسات المحيطة بقضية سفير لبنان لدى فرنسا، و في ضوء انتقال لجنة التحقيق الموفدة من وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الى السفارة في باريس، تقرر استدعاء السفير رامي عدوان الى الادارة المركزية، — Mofa Lebanon (@Mofalebanon) June 8, 2023

This is a developing story ...