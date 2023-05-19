Lebanon receives Interpol notice for Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

Lebanon has received an Interpol notice issued for its Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi separately told Reuters that the Interpol red notice had been issued on Wednesday and that Lebanon's Ministry of Justice received it on Thursday morning.

“Whatever the judiciary says, we will do,” Mr Mawlawi said.

The notice was put out by France after it issued an arrest warrant for Mr Salameh, as part of its investigation into whether he embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds. He denies the accusations.

France issued the warrant after Mr Salameh, 72, failed to attend a corruption hearing in Paris on Tuesday.

Mr Mawlawi said that he believed it was “necessary” for Mr Salameh to resign. His comments follow similar ones by Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister on Thursday after he said the central bank governor should go.

Mr Salameh has said he will not seek to renew his three-decade term when it expires in July. On Thursday he said that he would step down if a judicial ruling is issued against him, while condemning the French investigation as unfair.

Mr Salameh and his brother Raja are being investigated in Lebanon and at least six European countries over the alleged embezzlement of more than $330 million from the Lebanese state.