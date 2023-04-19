Lebanon's caretaker government increases public sector salaries

The pay increases are an attempt to counter rapid devaluation of the nation's currency amid growing discontent

A money exchange vendor displays Lebanese pound banknotes at a shop in Beirut on March 10. Reuters
Apr 19, 2023
Lebanon’s caretaker cabinet on Tuesday approved the augmentation of public sector salaries and raised the national minimum wage — a bid to match the local currency’s rapid devaluation amid a shortage of the nation’s reserves and growing public discontent.

The cabinet meeting, which lasted four hours, was held as hundreds of protesters from the public sector — civil servants, public school teachers, and retired army soldiers — demonstrated outside the government building, promising they would not leave until salaries were increased.

The salary of public sector workers was increased four-fold, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency. But the salary increase was capped at a total LBP 50 million, or around $500, Lebanon’s state news agency said, and came with the stipulation that employees must attend at least 14 days of work per month.

The salary increase for the public sector will take effect on May 1.

The national minimum wage for the private sector was also raised to LBP 9 million — the equivalent of USD $90 on today’s market rate — up from LBP 2.6 million, or $26 per month.

An additional supplement of LBP 4,500,000 ($45) was added to “all employees and workers subject to the labour law,” an apparent bid to counter rapid inflation and currency devaluation.

The cabinet also increased transportation allowances for civil servants and public teachers, who often lack the means to commute to work due to the exponential devaluation of their salaries.

Updated: April 19, 2023, 8:09 AM
