Beirut protesters clash with security forces as living conditions worsen

Hundreds of retired Lebanese Army soldiers and other protesters clashed with security personnel in Beirut on Wednesday as they demonstrated against deteriorating living conditions.

Security forces fired tear gas as the retired soldiers, who are angry at their low pensions, attempted to storm the government palace in central Beirut.

The protests came as the local currency continues to plunge to record lows against the US dollar on the parallel market.

The Lebanese pound fell as low as 140,000 to the US dollar on Tuesday before intervention by the central bank saw it recover some of its value. Early on Wednesday afternoon it was trading at about 110,000 to the dollar.

Since the 2019 economic collapse, much of Lebanon has been pushed into poverty with the local currency losing more than 98 per cent of its value on the parallel — and most used — market.

In 2019, commercial banks imposed informal capital control laws that have meant depositors have been locked out of much of their savings.

Some petrol stations closed on Tuesday amid wildly fluctuating fuel prices. Elsewhere, some pharmacies closed their doors because of the volatile exchange rate.