UK court rules in favour of Beirut port blast victims

London's High Court of Justice has ruled against Savaro Ltd, the company suspected of having purchased the ammonium nitrate that caused a devastating explosion at Beirut's port on August 4, 2020, in the first legal ruling favouring the victims of the blast.

The decision, shared by Beirut Bar Association on Thursday, followed a civil lawsuit against Savaro filed in August 2021 by its prosecution office and several families of the victims, through the law firm Dechert LLP.

"The UK court ruled that Savaro Ltd was liable for the damages caused to the victims based on Lebanese law and the legal grounds the claimants presented. It is a major step, as it is the first time a court holds an entity responsible for this tragedy," former minister Camille Abou Sleiman, a senior lawyer at Dechert who is in charge of the case, told The National.

Mr Sleiman said the British court had jurisdiction because Savaro is a UK-registered company, but the ruling applied Lebanese law as the events took place in Lebanon.

"The case has now entered the second stage. There is a hearing scheduled in June to assess the damages and the compensations to be paid for the plaintiffs, under the Lebanese law," he said

Several investigations into the Beirut blast, which killed at least 215 people, found that the shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was impounded in Beirut while en route to Mozambique, was allegedly imported by Savaro.

Savaro has been trying to obtain its dissolution since 2021 from the UK corporate registry Companies House. Mr Sleiman said that was a way of evading responsibility for any role in the tragedy.

"But the UK authorities halted the firm's voluntary liquidation thanks to the lawsuit," he said.

Mr Sleiman hopes the ruling will pave the way for similar decisions. Another international lawsuit was filed in the US last year by the Swiss organisation Accountability Now, seeking $250 million in damages for the victims.

No senior official in Lebanon has been held accountable for the blast amid a stalled domestic investigation, which according to Amnesty International and rights groups is blocked by "flagrant political interference" and "lack of respect for fair trial standards".

"The case has uncovered evidence that will hopefully prove helpful to the ongoing investigation, and open the doors to other cases in Lebanon and abroad, as no individual or company with any direct or indirect responsibility for this tragedy should escape justice," Mr Sleiman said.