Yemen and Lebanon sites added to World Heritage in Danger list

Historic sites in Yemen and Lebanon have been put on the United Nations List of World Heritage in Danger.

Being on the list enables both sites to have access to enhanced international assistance, both technical and financial, and helps mobilise the entire international community for their protection.

Ancient City of Marib. Photo: German Archaeological Institute, Orient Department

The World Heritage Committee used an emergency procedure to inscribe the Landmarks of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba in Yemen's Marib province to the list, due to the threat of destruction from continuing conflict.

Yemen has been mired in a devastating civil war that began in 2014, when Houthi rebels seized Sanaa and much of the north of the country.

the UN's cultural agency Unesco said on Wednesday that the Ancient Kingdom of Saba is a “serial property comprising of seven archaeological sites that bear witness to the rich Kingdom of Saba and its architectural, aesthetic and technological achievements from the 1st millennium BCE to the arrival of Islam around 630 CE.”

Awam Temple – aerial photo. Photo: Nomination Team of the Landmarks of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba in Marib Governorate

The kingdom controlled much of the “incense route across the Arabian Peninsula, playing a key role in the wider network of cultural exchange fostered by trade with the Mediterranean and East Africa,” it added.

Yemen's ambassador to Unesco, Mohammed Jumeh, congratulated the Arab world on the listing.

قبل لحظات، منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والثقافة والعلوم (يونسكو)، في دورتها الاستثنائية رقم 18 تعتمد "آثار مملكة سبأ القديمة في مأرب" على قائمة التراث العالمي.

ألف مبروك لمأرب، لليمن، للعرب بهذا الإنجاز الثقافي الكبير الذي كان ثمرة 3 سنوات من العمل على الملف في الميدان والأروقة. — د. محمد جميح (@MJumeh) January 25, 2023

“Congratulations to Marib, to Yemen, to the Arab region for this great cultural achievement, which was the fruit of three years of hard work and efforts,” Mr Jumeh said on Twitter.

Lebanon's Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli was also added to the List of World Heritage in Danger.

“The World Heritage Committee used an emergency procedure to inscribe the site, due to its alarming state of conservation, the lack of financial resources for its maintenance, and the latent risk of development proposals that could affect the integrity of the complex,” said Unesco.

Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli. Photo: Jad Tabet

The site was designed in 1962 by the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer on a 70-hectare site between the historic centre of Tripoli and the Al Mina port. It was intended to be a permanent world fair but construction stopped following the outbreak of the 15-year civil war in 1975 and today lies abandoned.

“The main building of the fair consists of a huge covered hall in the shape of a boomerang of 750 metres by 70 metres, a flexible space for countries to install exhibitions,” Unesco said, adding that it is known to be “one of the major representative works of 20th century modern architecture in the Arab Middle East.”