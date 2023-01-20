Lebanese MPs spend the night in parliament in protest over presidential vacuum

Using candles and phone torches to illuminate the room, two Lebanese MPs spent the night in the country's parliament in an attept to end the impasse that has left Lebanon without a president for two and a half months.

In 11 sessions, Lebanon’s divided parliament has come nowhere near to electing a successor to Michel Aoun as the country grapples with one of the worst economic crises in modern times.

The two MPs, lawyer Melhem Khalaf and chemistry professor Najat Saliba, want parliament to hold successive sessions without interruption until a president is elected.

"We slept here and we hope that today will bring new hope to Lebanon," Ms Saliba said in a video on Friday morning.

She said they were holding the parliament sit-in to underline the need “to have a president capable of putting an end to the collapse of the country”.

The move came after Thursday’s latest presidential session, which highlighted how deeply divided the 128-seat parliament is. Blank, protest and invalid papers far outstripped the votes given to Michel Moawad, who has consistently polled best of the real candidates put forward.

في ظل الظروف القاسية التي نعيشها وغياب العدالة وابسط الحقوق. مصرّون على ضرورة انتخاب رئيس للجمهورية.. وعليه بدأنا هذا الاعتصام داخل المجلس النيابي.. لنرفع الصوت بضرورة ان يكون لنا رئيس قادر على وضع حدّ لانهيار البلد!

ادعوا الزملاء النواب للتوجه فورا الى المجلس حتى انتخاب الرئيس! pic.twitter.com/DHTTLbPgtM — Najat Aoun Saliba (@najat_saliba) January 19, 2023

Ms Saliba and Mr Khalaf are part of a new generation of MPs elected last year who are affiliated with the 2019 protest movement against Lebanon’s ruling classes that led to the collapse of the government. Several of their fellow “Change MPs” joined them in parliament in solidarity.

“If they cut off the electricity, it is already cut off for everyone in the country,” Mr Khalaf said, alluding to the near total absence of state electricity in the country.

In justifying his decision, Mr Khalaf said “the people are hungry, desperate, miserable, tired of everything”.

The lack of a president comes with Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government in caretaker mode and severely stripped of its powers.

“The display of repeating the sessions for the election of the president of the republic without any result has, unfortunately, become absurd and reprehensible,” Mr Khalaf said.

“The continued vacancy of the presidency leads us to more misery and fatal collapse.”

Lebanese deputies Melhem Khalaf, left, and Najat Saliba. AFP

It took 46 sessions and two and a half years for Mr Aoun to finally fill the presidential vacuum in 2016. He founded the Free Patriotic Movement, which along with Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal have been among the major parties to cast blank votes.

Mr Moawad is backed by a core bloc of parties that characterises itself as deeply opposed to Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese armed group and political party.

A 2019 economic collapse pushed much of Lebanon into poverty and has led to severe shortages in medicines, electricity and other basic essentials.

The local currency has plummeted in value by more than 95 per cent against the dollar. On Friday, it was trading at a record low of one dollar to 51,000 Lebanese pounds.