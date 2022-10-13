Lebanon's MPs again fail to elect new president as quorum not met

Lebanon's parliament failed for a second time to elect its country's next president, with not enough MPs present to reach the quorum.

Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session until next Thursday, less than two weeks before the term of incumbent Michel Aoun expires.

With a consensus candidate yet to emerge, the prospect of a presidential vacuum looms. A two-thirds attendance — or 86 MPs ― in the 128-seat Parliament is required to meet the quorum. But on Thursday only 71 were inside the chamber.

READ MORE Lebanese Parliament fails to elect new president in first round of voting

It was the second time that MPs have failed to elect Lebanon's next head of state after no clear winner emerged during a vote at an initial session on September 29.

On that day, MP Michel Moawad, whose father Rene served as president for 18 days in 1989 before being assassinated, received the most votes, with 36.

In the first polling round, a two-thirds majority is required, but an absolute majority is needed in subsequent votes.

The failure to find a successor to Mr Aoun in the first two rounds was not unexpected and has precedence — it took 46 sessions and 29 months for parliament to elect the 89-year-old former army commander in 2016. In the country's confessional system, the presidency is always reserved for a Maronite Christian.

Expand Autoplay A woman identified by Lebanese media as Sally Hafez, second left, wearing green shoes, inside a branch of Blom Bank in central Beirut. Reports say she and others stormed the branch to demand access to their deposits. AFP

Among the key factions abstaining were the 17 MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the party founded by Mr Aoun and led by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.

The latter justified his party's lack of attendance because the session fell on October 13, an important day for the FPM. On October 13, 1990, Mr Aoun — then serving as the commander of the Lebanese Army — was ousted from his base at Lebanon's presidential palace in Baabda by Syrian forces.

Only of a handful of the 13 MPs from Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group and political party that has significant sway in Lebanon, were present.