Israel-Lebanon maritime border offer to be delivered by end of the week

A written offer concerning the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel will be presented to Lebanese officials by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency said on Monday.

Deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab last week in New York held talks with Amos Hochstein, the Israeli-born US diplomat mediating the maritime demarcation between the two countries, and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency tweeted.

Maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel have proceeded at a distinctly faster pace since June, after tensions rose over an Israeli-contracted production ship's arrival near a disputed gas field. The talks had previously been stalled since last year.

The presence of the ship escalated tensions between the two enemy nations ― technically at war since 1948 ― when the Iran-backed Hezbollah group threatened to retaliate if Israel extracted from the field before an agreement had been signed.

Since a maritime dispute between Lebanon and Israel began in 2007, various rounds of US-mediated negotiations have taken place ― all falling short of a signed agreement.

Israel seeks to partially fill the global energy gap left by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Lebanon hopes the discovery of hydrocarbons on its side of the border would contribute to its desperately needed economic recovery.

Since 2019, Lebanon has suffered one of the most severe economic crises to hit the world since the mid-19th century.

The UN says about 80 per cent of the previously upper-middle-income nation’s population has slipped into poverty.