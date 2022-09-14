Lebanon depositors hold up bank and take hostages to withdraw savings

A group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages at Blom bank in central Beirut on Wednesday demanding access to their savings, state media reported.

It is the second hostage situation at a Lebanese bank in recent weeks as a devastating financial crisis has locked most people out of their bank accounts.

A woman being comforted at a Blom Bank branch, where a security source said a group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages in Beirut. Reuters

The government-run National News Agency reported one of the group dowsing herself in petrol and threatening to set herself on fire unless she could withdraw from her account. Footage of the group showed them standing on desks and chanting slogans as they demanded access to their accounts.

Local media named Sally Hafez as the hostage taker and the NNA said she was able to withdraw $20,000 from her account and left the branch in the Sodeco area of Beirut. She was reportedly arrested a short time later.

Footage showed a number of depositors appearing to count money in the tills after they forced bank staff to disburse their savings.

The footage also showed a large number of depositors outside the bank attempting to enter by force. The glass facade of the bank was damaged.

“This is the start of the battle to free the savings … our battle with banks,” one depositor outside the bank shouted in footage of the incident shared by the group. “People should not give up, we will take our money from their blood … from their souls,” the man said angrily.

Another man was heard saying, “Our savings have been stolen for three years now ... We will take our right by force, by our hands, by death ... I do not have anything to lose.”