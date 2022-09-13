Lebanon's position on maritime border deal to be known 'within 24 hours'

The official Lebanese response regarding the latest maritime border co-ordinates sent by Israel via US mediator Amos Hochstein will become known “within 24 hours”, a well-informed source told The National on Tuesday.

The details of Mr Hochstein’s visit to Lebanon last week remain murky, as indirect maritime border talks continue.

The mediator last week said the two sides had made "good progress" but that "more work needs to be done" to reach an agreement.

The official source said: “Hochstein has brought us the co-ordinates for what is being called ‘the maritime blue line’”, echoing comments previously made by Elias Bou Saab, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who had announced on Sunday that Israel was preparing to send such data to Lebanon.

“The co-ordinates are now being referred to the army’s technical team, which will mark them on maps and inspect them”, to ensure they correspond to Lebanon’s requirements, the source said. “And, of course, there will be a study by the Lebanese team assisting the president with these negotiations.”

After a careful assessment, the team will develop its position regarding the co-ordinates “within 24 hours”.

The calculations would not constitute an official maritime border, the official emphasised, but merely mark the location of floating buoys in the sea to warn vessels in the area.

Devil in the details

Few details of the agreement are known. Negotiators have carefully guarded the specifics of any potential deal, making mostly cryptic comments in the press. Since June, much speculation has circulated in the media.

The deal is 95 per cent complete, caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib told local newspaper Annahar last week, indicating progress and hopes that negotiations will soon come to a close.

Mr Bou Habib said both countries had a mutual interest in reaching a deal as soon as possible before the end of next month, when Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s term ends and the Israeli Knesset elections begin, potentially introducing new political interests which could impede any progress.

But some experts worry the remaining details could prove challenging, with misgivings that an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks.

Mr Bou Habib on Monday said the US mediator had made “new proposals which I cannot disclose”.

"Progress has been made, but we haven't reached the end yet," he said.

The maritime deal is widely expected to give Lebanon control of the Qana gas field in exchange for giving up its claim to the Karish gas field, from which Israel plans to begin producing.

Qana lies a little beyond Line 23, which Lebanon officially claims as its maritime border.

“Now they’re discussing practicalities and finalising the deal,” energy policy expert Laury Haytayan told The National. "So these are final practical questions that weren't raised from the beginning.

“They’re trying to figure out the point between the land and the sea where they will draw the maritime border."

The starting point for demarcation has yet to be settled, an issue that requires agreement to establish a maritime blue line.

Ms Haytayan said the problem could prove a major sticking point between Lebanon and Israel. She said that "even if 95 per cent of the deal is done, that could be a big spoiler”.

Despite official claims of positive progress in the talks, tension between Lebanon and Israel has grown in recent months, escalating since the arrival of an Israeli-contracted gas production vessel at the disputed border in June.

Israel had previously said gas extraction from a field on the disputed border would begin in September, causing the Iran-backed Hezbollah group to intensify its rhetoric.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in July threatened Israel with war, issuing a warning that if disagreement over the maritime border prevented Lebanon from extracting hydrocarbons from the disputed maritime border, no other country would be allowed to do so

Israel too has made intimidating comments.

Army commander-in-chief Aviv Kohavi last week said the calmness on the border between the two countries was "more deceptive than ever", an allusion to the positive facade officials from both sides have presented throughout the talks.

"The state of Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the consequences if the State of Israel's sovereignty is harmed," he said.

Marc Ayoub, an energy researcher at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs, said the situation could be disrupted if by next month the Israeli-contracted Energean vessel begins gas production in the Karish field before any deal is finalised.

“But no one wants to reach that point,” he said – not Israel, which stands to benefit from the global demand for hydrocarbons caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; not the US, which hopes to find a partial alternative to Russian fuel in Israel; and not Lebanon, which hinges its hopes of emerging from a financial collapse on the discovery of hydrocarbons in its own waters.

Armed conflict would be a worst-case scenario, Mr Ayoub said.

“In a sense, October will be a decisive month but the chances are [negotiators] are just pushing the can down the road,” he said.

He said that even if a full deal was not reached by the end of next month, it was more likely that in an effort to avoid conflict, Lebanon and Israel could settle on some terms and agree to address the remaining points at a later date.