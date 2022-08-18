Pregnant Lebanese woman dies in Tripoli hospital 'after husband sets her on fire'

A five-month pregnant woman who was allegedly set on fire by her husband has died after 11 days fighting for her life in a hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city.

Confirming that Hana Khodor, 21, had succumbed to her injuries, a security source told The National that Lebanon's Internal Security Forces had arrested her husband. His name was not released.

According to reports, Khodor's husband set her on fire because she refused to have an abortion, and he was worried they would not be able to afford raising another child.

A Tripoli-based doctor told The National that Khodor had 100 per cent body burns, adding “no one survive[s] with this type of burn”.

Khdor, who had two children, also lost her unborn baby.

