Beirut bank hostage-taker: necessity made him a villain, instead he became a national hero

After seven hours, Bassam Al-Sheikh Hussein, who took several hostages and held up a bank in Lebanon, surrendered on Thursday evening — but not before he successfully negotiated the withdrawal of $35,000 from his own account.

The armed man had taken at least six hostages — customers and employees — in a Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut, threatening to kill them and self-immolate if he did not receive his money.

In a scene typical of hostage situations, negotiators and security forces could be seen standing outside the bank entrance throughout the lengthy hold-up, while Mr Sheikh-Hussein's family as well as the families of the hostages anxiously looked on.

But on the other side of the police cordon, dozens of demonstrators gathered — not to condemn Mr Sheikh-Hussein, but to support him and to protest against Lebanon’s banking system.

Speakers blared music and supporters chanted, “We are all Bassam!” and “Down with the rule of the banks!”

The show of popular support for Mr Sheikh-Hussein came as Lebanon's population grows increasingly desperate four years into a dire financial crisis that the World Bank says is one of the worst the modern world has ever seen.

Intensifying widespread financial difficulties are the informal capital controls imposed by commercial banks in late 2019, limiting withdrawals of hard currency. Banks have severely limited the amount of dollars depositors are able to withdraw, with some only allowing withdrawals to be made in vastly devalued Lebanese pounds.

People queue in front of a bakery to buy bread in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon. AFP

This effectively means people can only take out their own money at a fraction of its value.

Since the small nation’s economy collapsed in 2019, the local currency has plummeted more than 90 per cent and inflation has soared exponentially, making everyday life essentially unaffordable for many Lebanese.

Public institutions are on the verge of imploding and the state is unable to maintain even basic services such as electricity and water. More than three quarters of Lebanon's population has been plunged below the poverty line, figures from the UN show.

Mr Sheikh-Hussein was detained following his surrender, despite promises from security forces that he would not be, his brother, Atef, told The National.

“We don’t know when he’ll get out. We’re not able to communicate with him, and we don’t know what the charge against him is,” he said.

Atef was one of the people who helped to talk his brother into surrendering, but only after receiving guarantees that he would not be arrested. Mr Sheikh-Hussein could be seen leaving with his brother in a white government vehicle on Thursday night.

“They told us ‘he will not be detained and will go home with you’, but that he should first stop by the branch,” Atef said, referring to the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces. He explained the ISF had assured him it would be a routine investigation.

But as of Friday night, Mr Sheikh-Hussein was still in detention.

“I regret ever telling my brother to get out of the bank without taking the full amount of his savings first,” Atef told The National.

Throughout the stand-off, Mr Sheikh-Hussein had demanded his savings — $210,000 — returned to him in full.

“The amount he managed to take out doesn't even cover his debts,” his brother said. “But what was the solution, to keep the hostage crisis going?”

Fouad Debs, co-founder of the Lebanese Depositor’s Union and one of the lawyers representing Mr Sheikh-Hussein, confirmed the hostage-taker had been detained without a clear charge.

The $35,000 withdrawn by Mr Sheikh-Hussein during the bank hold-up is reportedly now with his family and in a safe place, Mr Debs said.

But that amount is not nearly enough to cover his disabled father’s hospital stay and treatment. Ensuring his father’s continued treatment was the driving factor behind his decision to hold up the bank, his lawyer and family members said.

“He had to take a loan for $6,000 for his [dad’s] hospitalisation when our own money is sitting in the bank,” Atef told The National.

Locked out of the majority of their savings, many Lebanese have been forced to incur debt, with withdrawal limits hampering their ability to pay off arrears such as hospital visits or school tuition. Reports of patients being turned away from hospitals — in some cases dying at the entrance — are not infrequent.

In demanding his own money, Mr Sheikh-Hussein has become emblematic of the nation’s disenfranchised population. Lebanon's financial collapse is widely blamed on its political leaders, many of them ex-warlords and holdovers from the country's 15-year civil war.

Before the economic crash, Mr Sheikh-Hussein had sold his own as well as his family’s home and placed the earnings in his bank account before the informal nationwide capital controls were imposed. In addition, siblings in Australia had transferred considerable sums of money into the account so that Mr Hussein could purchase property on their behalf.

Mr Debs of the Lebanese Depositor’s Union, who is also representing Mr Sheikh-Hussein, emphasised that the hostage-taker’s actions were not illegal.

“He was demanding his own money after he tried to get it through legal means and was repeatedly denied until he took justice into his own hands,” Mr Debs said.

He added that Mr Sheikh-Hussein did not demonstrate any violence, despite two reported warning shots fired early on in the stand-off.

The Lebanese Depositor’s Union was formed in 2019 to protect the rights of depositors, advocate a fair and comprehensive financial recovery plan, and seek accountability for the economic crisis.

“It's them who have brought the country to where we are ,” Mr Debs reiterated, referring to Lebanon's leaders.

“This country didn't collapse — they collapsed it. They, the political authorities and the banking authority, should be held responsible for it.

“They're what's leading to people to doing what Bassam did. In the end, he did what he had to do and it’s a clear reaction to their actions.”

Earlier this year, another hold-up took place at a bank in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa valley. Coffee shop owner Abdullah Assai threatened to immolate himself and his hostages unless he could withdraw his savings. He surrendered after withdrawing $50,000 of his own money, which he handed to his wife before being arrested.

Mr Assai was detained for a total of 14 days before being released after paying a fine.

Atef said his biggest priority now was getting his brother out of detention.

“The real thieves are out there, free, while he’s in jail. They stole from us and my brother is in jail.”