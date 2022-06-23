Lebanon's Najib Mikati secures enough votes to become prime minister-designate

Najib Mikati secured enough votes from politicians to be named Lebanon's prime minister-designate on Thursday, according to a tally.

Mr Mikati, a billionaire who has already served in the role three times, received the support of at least 50 out of 128 members of parliament.

READ MORE Lebanon's MPs to nominate next prime minister

Lebanon’s recently elected 128 MPs held binding consultations on Thursday with President Michel Aoun over who should be the country’s prime minister following nationwide elections last month.

Mr Aoun will designate the candidate with the most support among the MPs as prime minister, who will then be given the task of forming a government.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun holds consultations with members of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon June 23, 2022. Reuters

Two names emerged as the main contenders during consultations with Mr Aoun: incumbent prime minister Mr Mikati and Nawaf Salam, a judge and Lebanon’s former envoy to the UN.

A devastating economic crisis that began in 2019 has plunged many Lebanese people into poverty and led to a devaluation of the local currency by more than 90 per cent. There are also extensive shortages in medical items, electricity and other vital supplies.

The new government will face a difficult task trying to rectify those problems, with parliament divided. Among the new government’s priorities will be enacting a crucial economic recovery plan that is a requirement of a $3 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

- This is a developing story.