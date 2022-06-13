Lebanon's Sunni leadership void could derail naming of prime minister

With parliamentary elections over, Lebanon must designate a prime minister to form a new government, but analysts say political divisions could get in the way.

President Michel Aoun is expected to call for consultations in the coming days, when representatives from the blocs in Parliament will put forward their candidates.

Choosing the right prime minister could be vital to reforms designed to pull Lebanon out of one of the worst economic crises in its history.

Under the state's confessional political convention, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the speaker a Shiite and the prime minister a Sunni.

Analysts said political divisions across a polarised new Parliament and a void in Sunni leadership could threaten the process.

Saad Hariri, leader of the Future Movemen, the biggest Sunni party in Lebanon, announced his withdrawal from political life on January 22 and declined to run in May’s parliamentary elections, instructing his party to boycott them.

Hariri's departure created a vacuum in the Sunni political sphere, analysts said, leaving opportunity for new leadership.

Sami Nader, director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, has observed that no one leader represents Sunnis, while voices in the community have become more diverse.

“The new Sunni leadership, those who won the election, have one thread in common, which is that they are refusing the domination of Hezbollah and the influence of Iran,” Mr Nader said.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from politics in January. Reuters

Lebanon’s Parliament is split. Unlike the previous assembly, in which the pro-Hezbollah bloc had an absolute majority, no bloc has a clear majority this time.

The hung parliament has led analysts to predict a prolonged deadlock in the upcoming government formation process.

Joseph Bahout, director of the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs in Beirut, said one of the major considerations in designating a prime minister is whether they will be able to balance regional interests.

“It remains to be seen what exactly Saudi Arabia and other regional backers of the Sunni community will do. Will Saudi Arabia re-enter the political landscape, and through whom?” Mr Bahout said.

Saudi Arabia was once a major financial backer of Lebanon. But while Hezbollah’s clout has grown regionally and in Lebanon, including within formal government institutions, relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have deteriorated.

The kingdom washed its hands of Lebanon in October 2021, when Riyadh expelled the Lebanese ambassador over a minister's comments about its relationship with Yemen and recalled its ambassador.

The UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait soon followed suit.

Riyadh also ordered an immediate ban of all Lebanese imports, hitting agriculture the hardest, and forbade its citizens from travel to Lebanon.

Although Saudi Arabia returned its ambassador to Lebanon in April, signalling a continued interest in influencing Lebanon policies, Mr Bahout said it was unclear how involved the Saudi Arabia is willing to be in the future.

Any contender for prime minister, Mr Bahout said, will need acceptance from both the pro-Hezbollah bloc and the Saudi-backed bloc — no easy feat, considering deadlocks in the past.

Why is Lebanon experiencing a vacuum in Sunni leadership?

As the first signs of Lebanon’s financial trouble began to show in October 2019, a mass uprising took place that forced then-prime minister Mr Hariri’s government to resign.

In the months and years that followed, Lebanon slid deeper into instability. An economic collapse marked by shortages in fuel, electricity and medicine took hold as the pound plummeted and about 80 per cent of Lebanon’s population were driven into poverty.

In August 2020, an explosion of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate stored for years at Beirut port destroyed large parts of the capital and killed more than 200 people.

Prime minister Hassan Diab resigned, and although there were attempts to form successive governments by Mr Hariri and relative newcomer Mustapha Adib, Mr Diab’s government remained in a caretaker capacity for 13 months due to prolonged deadlocks.

In July 2021, Najib Mikati was appointed Prime Minister. His government has remained in a caretaker role since last month's parliamentary election.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, centre background, and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left background. AP

Given the void in Sunni leadership and difficulties involved in designating a prime minister acceptable to a majority, Mr Bahout predicts the most likely immediate candidate for the job is, once again, Najib Mikati.

Mr Mikati last month urged the formation of a government but said he was reluctant to do the job himself, telling local media that the task would be “difficult … because most of the political discourse revolves around who has a stronger backing than who”.

He said he would support any candidate designated for the job and suggested MPs Ashraf Rifi and Abdul Rahman Bizri, and Amer Bsatt, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund, for the post.

'Hard time' finding global acceptance

Mr Bahout said anyone chosen as prime minister needed popular legitimacy and a diplomatic finesse to rally parliamentary blocs and regional powers.

But although figures such as Mr Rifi will try to “maximise their space in the Sunni arena” now that Mr Hariri is out of it, Mr Bahout said, his designation for the post is unlikely given his outspoken opposition to Hezbollah.

Despite this, Mr Bahout said, former members of Mr Hariri's Future movement such as Mr Rifi will be worth watching because they are well-suited to courting Saudi Arabia.

But Mr Nader said the formation of a government by any figure close to Hezbollah and its allies would have a hard time with the reforms necessary to take Lebanon towards an economy revival or strike a deal for an IMF bailout.

“They would have a hard time finding acceptance in the international community,” he said.

Whomever Mr Aoun chooses, analysts are not upbeat about the political future.

According to Mr Nader, “this does not bode well for the comeback of proper functioning of institutions”.