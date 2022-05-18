Defiant despite losses, Lebanon's FPM claim biggest bloc in parliament

The Lebanese Forces say it is now the largest Christian party in Lebanon’s parliamentary make-up — but they are not the only ones to make the claim.

The rival Free Patriotic Movement, a Hezbollah-allied party that is the dominant Christian bloc in the outgoing parliament, says the same thing.

Early vote counts suggested a significant lead for the Lebanese Forces, a Saudi-backed Christian faction. But as the final results of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections were released on Tuesday morning, it became evident that no clear parliamentary majority had emerged, with the LF snagging just three seats more than the FPM.

Ultimately, it was not the startling upset the Lebanese Forces had hoped for. Scoring roughly 22 seats compared with the Hezbollah-allied Free Patriotic Movement’s 17, the final tally indicates that the Lebanese Forces have emerged – marginally – as the dominant Christian party in the confessional country’s parliamentary makeup.

Basil claims FPM dominance

Despite the LF’s marginal lead, Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, announced at a press conference on Tuesday that his party had snagged the majority Christian bloc in parliament.

نعلن اليوم ان لدينا الكتلة والتكتل الاكبر في المجلس النيابي — Gebran Bassil (@Gebran_Bassil) May 17, 2022

“The truth is that today is not the time to flex about who has the majority,” he said, despite his assertion otherwise. “It’s time to work hard and get results to fix the country.”

Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies, of which the Free Patriotic Movement as a dominant partner, suffered losses compared with 2018’s elections. In the new parliament, the pro-Hezbollah camp will not have the overall parliamentary majority.

In the most startling upset, an unprecedented 13 parliamentary seats were won by civil society opposition groups. Experts say the new opposition seats could be caught between the two main political axes, Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces.

President of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Gebran Bassil said his party had snagged the majority Christian bloc in parliament. EPA

Mr Bassil issued a challenge to the new opposition figures, many of whom represent a resistance to Lebanon’s entrenched political class. Holdovers from the civil war, those parties have dominated the political scene in the 32 years since it ended.

“These new independent – civil society, whatever you call them – this is an opportunity for them to prove themselves. It’s not only about protesting in the streets and talking to the media. There is real legislative and parliamentary action that needs to be taken, so we’ll see how they do.”

In Batroun, FPM supporters claim victory

In Mr Bassil’s hometown of Batroun, FPM party representatives and campaign organisers also brushed off reports that the FPM and its allies had lost the Christian majority.

Although the FPM only roughly won 17 seats – in comparison with 29 last year, a considerable setback – Tony Nasr, a campaign organiser, seems unfazed. He denied the loss, confident that once FPM-allied individuals and civil society MPs were tallied, the tables would turn.

“If they mean what they said during the revolution,” he said. “I'm sure they will be on our side.”

He is optimistically referring to the mass uprising which ignited across the country on October 17, 2019. As the first signs of economic collapse became palpable, so did Lebanese anger against the country’s political elite.

Resentment at the perceived mismanagement and corruption of Lebanon’s ruling class infamously manifested into comical protest slogans laced with profanity directed at the ruling class. A significant portion of them were aimed at FPM leader Gebran Bassil, also the president’s son-in-law, who became a symbol for nepotism and corruption during the uprising.

Fears of stand-off between 'two sides of the same regime'

Wissam Laham, a constitutional expert and political science professor at the University of St Joseph, asserts that it doesn’t matter who gets the majority of Christian seats.

“They are all part of the same political regime” responsible for running the country into the ground, he explains. “Even if the FPM lost a few seats, they didn’t lose them to a new political party that opposes the current regime. They lost them to the LF, another radical party from the same political regime.”

Since 2019, Lebanon has suffered from an economic collapse that the World Bank says is one of the worst in the modern world. The bankrupt nation's steady disintegration has been defined by severe shortages, a plummet in the value of the national currency, and high inflation. Meanwhile the poverty rate is nearly at 80 per cent, according to the UN.

Experts worry a lack of majority for any of the parliamentary allies parties could hinder the parliament from enacting the reforms necessary to bring Lebanon out of its steep economic quagmire.

The new parliament will be tasked with appointing a new prime minister, who would then form a cabinet – often a months-long endeavor even with a majority.