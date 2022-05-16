Hezbollah allies suffer blows in early Lebanon election results

Follow live Lebanese election coverage here

Early results from Lebanon’s parliamentary elections suggest allies of Hezbollah have lost seats, with the Christian Lebanese Forces and candidates linked to the 2019 nationwide protest movement expected to make up ground.

The Lebanese Forces, long-time critics of Hezbollah and Iran’s influence in Lebanon, said it had gained five seats from the 2018 election to take at least 20, mostly at the expense of their Christian rival Free Patriotic Movement.

If confirmed, that would mean LF had overtaken the Hezbollah-allied FPM as the biggest Christian party in the 128-seat Lebanese Parliament.

The FPM says it has taken at least 16 seats, down from 18 in 2018, Sayed Younes, the head of its electoral machine, told Reuters. It also appeared that Gebran Bassil, the much-maligned leader of the FPM, could be set to lose his seat in Batroun.

While he has urged supporters to wait for final results, Mr Bassil has already blamed Israel and the US of undermining his campaign as well as the LF for buying votes.

The FPM has been the biggest Christian party in parliament since its founder and father-in-law of Mr Bassil, President Michel Aoun, returned from exile in France in 2005.

Elsewhere, eye surgeon Elias Jradeh, 55, is set to become the first opposition MP elected in south Lebanon taking the Orthodox Christian seat, a region dominated by Hezbollah and its ally Amal.

According to provisional turnout figures, 41 per cent of Lebanon's 3.9 million registered voters cast their ballot.

Talal Arslan, a Hezbollah-backed Druze politician who leads the Lebanese Democratic Party, also lost a seat he has held for 30 years to one of the new opposition candidates in parliamentary polls on Sunday, a Hezbollah official and the newcomer's campaign manager told Reuters, citing preliminary results.

Despite the setback, Hezbollah and Amal are likely to retain all 27 Shiite parliament seats.

The elections were the first since the 2019 protests against Lebanon’s ruling classes, the economic collapse of the same year and the August 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people.

While the official results have yet to be confirmed, it is expected that independent candidates will improve on the single parliamentary seat they won in 2018.

Missing from this year's elections was two-time Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Future Movement, long seen as a bastion of the Sunni community in Lebanon.

Mr Hariri’s withdrawal of himself and his party from the election led to some supporters abstaining and holding a pool party to publicise their abstention.

It left a void in the Sunni-dominated Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city.

According to preliminary results for the North ll region, the two front-runners were lists led by Dignity Movement leader Faisal Karma and former Hariri rival and ex-Internal Security Forces chief Ashraf Rifi.

“I’m feeling a lot of responsibility on a national level and I’m hoping I’m at the same level of this responsibility,” Mr Rifi told The National, as he appeared to be closing in on victory on Sunday night.

“The first priority is to relieve Lebanon from the domination of Iran and Hezbollah. The second is to provide the youth in Tripoli with jobs and better opportunities.”

But the former security chief was forced to take to the streets to calm some of his supporters as they fired automatic weapons into the air in celebration.