Lebanon heads to the polls in decisive election

Live updates: follow the latest news on the Lebanese election 2022

Voting began early on Sunday in Lebanon's parliamentary election.

After months of uncertainty about whether the election would go ahead, polls opened just after 7am in the country’s 15 electoral districts.

The vote, only the second in 14 years, could be important in deciding what direction the country takes, amid the worst economic crisis in its history.

While the powerful political parties that have run the country in successive power-sharing governments since the end of the civil war in 1990 are expected to retain the majority of the 128 seats, independent and opposition groups are fielding dozens of candidates in the hope of offering a real chance for change.

After mass protests in 2019 brought down the government, there is hope among many voters that they can get a new crop of MPs into parliament and break the hold of the parties they blame for the current crisis.

“I voted for change, I was forced to leave Lebanon and I came back before the elections so I could get a chance to cast my vote here [but] they made me leave,” first-time voter Abdul Rahman Samad, 21, told The National from a polling station in central Beirut.

Mr Samad’s sentiment was echoed by others.

“I’m in my 50s and this is my first-time voting. I had to do something for change, maybe this will be the end of the mafias in power,” said Suzy Majzoub.

Latifa, a Lebanese homemaker, blamed the current politicians for the crisis that has pushed thousands of young people overseas to find work to support families back home.

Expand Autoplay Druze opposition candidate Firas Hamdan greets members of the sect in a hall in the village of Kfeir in South Lebanon. All Photos: Oliver Marsden for The National

“I have voted several times but never [saw] results. We want change this time. Our kids are abroad, we want change, we want jobs, we want stability, they took our kids away, they denied us of their warmth and presence, I want them to come back to me, so I had to try,” she told The National.

President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and several other key officials were seen casting their ballots at polling stations. A man was reportedly arrested for verbally abusing the president when he came to vote in south Beirut.

In the 2018 vote, the heavily armed Shiite movement Hezbollah and its allies — including President Michel Aoun's Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) ― won 71 out of 128 parliamentary seats.

But electoral experts say this vote may produce one of the most polarised parliaments since the end of the war even as there’s little expectation that independents will make major gains and shake up the playing field.

Instead, Hezbollah and its allies are expected to consolidate gains while their staunch rivals in the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) are expected to take ground from the FPM and others.

The LF resigned from the government during the 2019 protests and has sought to present itself as a mainstream opposition.

Hezbollah accuses shadowy foreign powers of creating the financial meltdown to weaken its position. The movement presents itself as a guarantor of stability.

On Saturday evening, President Michel Aoun addressed the nation and urged people to take up their duty to cast a ballot.

“This is your chance, do not waste it, especially in light of the facts that have been unveiled in the past two years, and the lies that have been exposed, and now that corruption and embezzlement have faces and names,” he said.

The Free Patriotic Movement, which was founded by Mr Aoun and is now run by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, is expected to lose seats, compare to its 2018 election high.

Adding a note of uncertainty, a boycott by Sunni leader Saad Hariri has left a vacuum that both Hezbollah allies and opponents are seeking to fill.

The World Bank has described Lebanon's crisis, the result of decades of corruption and mismanagement, as one of the worst in modern times.

The value of the Lebanese pound has decreased more than 90 per cent against the dollar.

Well over half the population has plunged beneath the poverty line, jobs have evaporated, and food, medicine and other essentials have become scarce.

The next parliament is expected to vote on long-delayed reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to unlock financial support to ease the crisis.

It is also due to elect a head of state to replace Mr Aoun, whose term ends on October 31.

Whatever the outcome, analysts say Lebanon could face a period of paralysis as factions barter over portfolios in a new power-sharing Cabinet, a process that usually takes months.