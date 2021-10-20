Alvarez & Marsal to resume forensic audit of Lebanese central bank on Thursday

Audit is a prerequisite for Lebanon to access billions from international lenders

Aya Iskandarani
Beirut
Oct 20, 2021

International consultants will resume a financial audit of Lebanon's central bank on Thursday, President Michel Aoun revealed on Twitter.

The president and Finance Minister Youssef El Khalil met James Daniel, general manager of Alvarez & Marsal, on Wednesday.

Mr Daniel confirmed the global consultants will resume the audit, Mr Aoun said.

Conducting a transparent audit of the central bank is a prerequisite for Lebanon to access billions of dollars in debt relief and loans from international lenders after two years of financial meltdown.

“The general manager of Alvarez & Marsal James Daniel briefed him [the president] on the company’s resumption of the forensic audit into the accounts of the Banque du Liban tomorrow, after completing all necessary arrangements,” the Lebanese Presidency said in a tweet.

The previous Lebanese government had tasked the consultants to conduct an audit of the Lebanese central bank last year, but Alvarez & Marsal terminated the contract last November after the bank refused to hand over all the necessary documents.

Last month, Mr El Khalil signed a new a forensic audit agreement with the company.

The central bank cited a banking secrecy law, when it refused to hand over the documents,.

In December parliament voted to lift banking secrecy laws for the central bank and public institutions for a year. The finance ministry said in April that the central bank had agreed to hand over the documents needed for the forensic audit.

The finance ministry had previously said that A&M will submit its report to the government within 12 weeks of starting its work.

Updated: October 20th 2021, 11:03 AM
Lebanon
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Consultants to resume decisive audit of Lebanese central bank on Thursday
An image that illustrates this article What is happening in Beirut port blast investigation?
An image that illustrates this article Top US energy adviser visits Lebanon for power crisis talks
An image that illustrates this article Human Rights Watch: Syrian regime killed and tortured returnees