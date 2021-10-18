Nasrallah accuses Lebanese Forces of attempting to stoke civil war

Hezbollah's leader accused his Christian rivals the Lebanese Forces of attempting to stoke a new civil war in the country, in his first public comments since seven people were killed in armed clashes in Beirut last week.

“The real programme of the Lebanese Forces is civil war that will lead to demographic change,” Hassan Nasrallah said. He warned Thursday's violence represented a “dangerous and critical new stage” for the country.

In a fiery speech lasting some two hours, the cleric took aim at Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea, claiming “since he got out of prison, he has been searching for enemies,” referring to the 11 years Mr Geagea served in jail for crimes committed during the civil war.

Mr Nasrallah claimed his group had 100,000 fighters with weapons and warned Mr Geagea: “Don't miscalculate. Sit quietly and get your act together,” while insisting that his group had “never been stronger.”

Seven people, all of whom were Shia, were killed in armed clashes on Thursday, after unknown gunmen opened fire on a demonstration being held by Hezbollah and Amal supporters against Tarek Bitar, the judge leading an investigation into the Beirut port blast.

The clashes, along an old civil war flash point, were the worst violence seen on the streets of Beirut in over a decade.

In a joint statement, Hezbollah and Amal — the country's two most powerful Shia groups, accused fighters from the Lebanese Forces — a Christian party vehemently opposed to Nasrallah's Hezbollah, of opening fire on their supporters — accusations which Nasrallah doubled down on in his speech.

The Lebanese Forces have denied the accusations.

During his speech, Nasrallah repeatedly attempted to cast his Iran-backed party as a friend of the country's Christian community.

“We [Hezbollah] do not represent any threat or danger to you. Rather, the danger to you is Lebanese Forces and its leader,” he said.

He used the speech to call for a quick investigation into Thursday's violence, adding that “those responsible should be held to account.”

Nasrallah used his last televised speech to publicly rebuke Mr Bitar, prompting the Hezbollah-backed march on Thursday which turned deadly. Mr Bitar has faced searing criticism from much of Lebanon's political class — including Hezbollah, as he called in several high profile politicians for questioning over the summer.

The criticism appeared to reach new levels when he issued an arrest warrant for Ali Hassan Khalil — a former finance minister, after he failed to appear for questioning.