Tensions between Hezbollah and Lebanon's Druze near boiling point

Lebanese soldiers stand next to a truck carrying a multiple rocket launcher after confiscating it in the southern village of Shouayy. Getty

Tensions between Lebanon’s Druze community and Hezbollah came close to erupting into violence following a series of tit-for-tat incidents, after a mob of Druze villagers in the country’s south seized a Hezbollah missile-launching vehicle on Friday morning.

In dramatic footage published to social media, a crowd of furious Druze villagers in Chouya in the district of Hasbaya are seen stopping the launcher, and yelling at a bearded Hezbollah member, believed to have been driving it.

In the video, the man appears petrified as he cowers in the back of a vehicle. Dozens of Druze men surround and threaten him, shouting that they were fearful their village could be targeted by Israel in response to the militant group’s deployment.

The villagers subsequently handed him over to the Lebanese Army but his detainment didn't last long. In a video released late on Friday evening, he is seen receiving a hero’s welcome as he returns home.

The incident came just hours after Hezbollah launched 19 rockets at Israel, the militant group’s heaviest barrage since the war in 2006. Hezbollah said the attacks were in response to Israeli jets striking positions in Lebanon in the early hours of Friday morning.

The footage prompted supporters of Hezbollah in the southern city of Saida to expel Druze vegetable sellers from the central market.

In response to the expulsion, a group of Shiite men travelling from the Beqaa valley – a Hezbollah heartland, were stopped and threatened on a road in the town of Aley, a witness in the town told The National.

Speaking to The National on Friday evening, Druze leader Walid Jumblat said he was mediating between the community and Hezbollah.

“We need calm,” he said. “It wasn't the moment to fire rockets near a Druze village towards Israeli positions.”

The interception of the missiles was an unprecedented move in a part of the country where Hezbollah hold an unquestionable military dominance. Hanin Ghaddar, Friedmann Fellow at The Washington Institute's Geduld Program and an expert of Shia politics, said it represented a major threat to this dominance.

A challenge to Hezbollah's authority

“It’s becoming a big challenge for Hezbollah, and its more than the economic situation, there is a fundamental issue with the dynamic," she told The National.

“The level of support for these Druze people, the way that people were supporting them was unbelievable. Hezbollah used to be the heroes when they fired at Israel, now these guys who stopped them are the heroes."

"There’s a nationwide feeling that Hezbollah needs to stop doing this. The more people realise that their livelihood is more important than anything else, the more they will start standing up to Hezbollah.”

The Lebanese Army later announced they had arrested several of the individuals involved in firing the rockets, while a rare statement from Hezbollah also attempted to defuse tensions, as did a speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah himself on Saturday night. The group said it was careful to not expose the Lebanese people to harm from “its work".

The original confrontation in Hasbaya was the second incident in barely a week in which the Iran-backed group had clashed with one of Lebanon’s myriad other ethnic groups.

Four people were killed last Sunday, after gunfire erupted at the funeral procession of a Hezbollah member killed the day before. The dispute, with the Sunni Arab tribe, also threatened to boil over into further clashes, with the army being deployed to the area to ease tensions.

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy's customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. "It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn't any need to take such risks," Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

