‘Slow progress’ in Cabinet formation talks, Lebanon PM-designate admits

Lebanon’s new prime minister-designate, Najib Mikati, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon.

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has said he is making slow progress towards forming a government, dashing hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations over the Cabinet’s line-up.

A source close to President Michel Aoun said discussions on the distribution of portfolios among confessional groups had advanced, but that an agreement on the allocation of key ministries had not yet been reached.

“We would be committing a great sin if we don’t quickly form a government ... We made progress in consultations today, and though progress has been slow, we are persevering and insisting on forming a government,” Najib Mikati said on Thursday after meeting Mr Aoun.

The president will meet the prime minister-designate again on Friday to pursue discussions, the source said.

Control over the interior and justice ministries has been at the heart of the latest round of discussions between the president and prime minister-designate.

Mr Mikati, a billionaire businessman, is the third prime minister to be designated in less a year to form a cabinet.

He succeeds Future Movement leader Saad Hariri, who stepped down after nine months of bickering with Mr Aoun over the Cabinet’s make-up.

Mr Hariri, the country’s most senior Sunni official, backed Mr Mikati for the post on the condition he upholds the same principles in negotiations with the president.

The international community, led by the US and France, has urged the quick formation of a cabinet capable of enacting reforms, in exchange for financial support.

Mr Hariri had accused Mr Aoun of blocking the appointment of non-partisan experts needed to unlock foreign aid.

The president, on the other hand, has argued Mr Hariri was seeking to dictate the cabinet line-up in breach of the constitution.

A donor conference organised by the UN and France on Wednesday secured pledges of $370 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities. The conference took place on the anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

French President Emanuel Macron, who has visited Lebanon twice since the blast, said aid would be channelled directly to non-governmental organisations.

“There won’t be any blank cheques to the benefit of Lebanon’s political system,” he said, and blamed Lebanese officials for the worst economic and financial crisis to engulf the country in decades.

Mr Macron threatened Lebanese politicians with sanctions and said the priority was the formation of a government that enacts reforms.

Lebanon has been without a functioning Cabinet since the blast forced Hassan Diab’s government to resign last August.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Warlight,

Michael Ondaatje, Knopf

Results 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner No Riesgo Al Maury, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Marwa W’Rsan, Sam Hitchcott, Jaci Wickham. 6pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Dahess D’Arabie, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi. 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m Winner Safin Al Reef, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,200m Winner Thulbaseera Al Jasra, Shakir Al Balushi, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 80,000 2,200m Winner Autumn Pride, Szczepan Mazur, Helal Al Alawi.

