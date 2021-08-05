‘Slow progress’ in Cabinet formation talks, Lebanon PM-designate admits

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has said he is making slow progress towards forming a government, dashing hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations over the Cabinet’s line-up.
A source close to President Michel Aoun said discussions on the distribution of portfolios among confessional groups had advanced, but that an agreement on the allocation of key ministries had not yet been reached.
“We would be committing a great sin if we don’t quickly form a government ... We made progress in consultations today, and though progress has been slow, we are persevering and insisting on forming a government,” Najib Mikati said on Thursday after meeting Mr Aoun.
The president will meet the prime minister-designate again on Friday to pursue discussions, the source said.
Control over the interior and justice ministries has been at the heart of the latest round of discussions between the president and prime minister-designate.
Mr Mikati, a billionaire businessman, is the third prime minister to be designated in less a year to form a cabinet.
He succeeds Future Movement leader Saad Hariri, who stepped down after nine months of bickering with Mr Aoun over the Cabinet’s make-up.
Mr Hariri, the country’s most senior Sunni official, backed Mr Mikati for the post on the condition he upholds the same principles in negotiations with the president.
The international community, led by the US and France, has urged the quick formation of a cabinet capable of enacting reforms, in exchange for financial support.
Mr Hariri had accused Mr Aoun of blocking the appointment of non-partisan experts needed to unlock foreign aid.
The president, on the other hand, has argued Mr Hariri was seeking to dictate the cabinet line-up in breach of the constitution.
A donor conference organised by the UN and France on Wednesday secured pledges of $370 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities. The conference took place on the anniversary of the Beirut port blast.
French President Emanuel Macron, who has visited Lebanon twice since the blast, said aid would be channelled directly to non-governmental organisations.
“There won’t be any blank cheques to the benefit of Lebanon’s political system,” he said, and blamed Lebanese officials for the worst economic and financial crisis to engulf the country in decades.
Mr Macron threatened Lebanese politicians with sanctions and said the priority was the formation of a government that enacts reforms.
Lebanon has been without a functioning Cabinet since the blast forced Hassan Diab’s government to resign last August.
Tottenham Hotspur 1
Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong.
Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation.
Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.
Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate)
Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm
Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km
His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell
His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard
Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece
Favourite movie - The Last Emperor
Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great
Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111
7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82
8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65
9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades.
“This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee.
"What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live."
This is then injected into the body.
"The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said.
"You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen."
The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that.
Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today.
“Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.
The flights
Fly direct to London from the UAE with Etihad, Emirates, British Airways or Virgin Atlantic from about Dh2,500 return including taxes.
The hotel
Rooms at the convenient and art-conscious Andaz London Liverpool Street cost from £167 (Dh800) per night including taxes.
The tour
The Shoreditch Street Art Tour costs from £15 (Dh73) per person for approximately three hours.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Warlight,
Michael Ondaatje, Knopf
5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m
Winner No Riesgo Al Maury, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)
5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m
Winner Marwa W’Rsan, Sam Hitchcott, Jaci Wickham.
6pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m
Winner Dahess D’Arabie, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi.
6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m
Winner Safin Al Reef, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi.
7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,200m
Winner Thulbaseera Al Jasra, Shakir Al Balushi, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami.
7.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 80,000 2,200m
Winner Autumn Pride, Szczepan Mazur, Helal Al Alawi.
