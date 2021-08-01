Four shot dead as street fighting erupts south of Beirut

Lebanese policemen stand by concrete barricades that were erected to block or control access to protest sites in the capital Beirut on December 18, 2019. AFP

Gunmen killed four people on Sunday in Khalde, south of Beirut, in clashes that broke out at the funeral procession of a man who had been shot dead the day before, local media reported.

The violence was reportedly linked to a killing carried out to avenge the death of a boy who was murdered in the area last year, according to a statement made by a local family on Sunday.

The dead reportedly include a member of militia organisation Hezbollah and the army has retreated from the area, Voix du Liban (VDL) radio said.

Footage of men on motorbikes holding up Hezbollah flags and chanting slogans circulated widely on social media. Lebanese TV channel LBCI said that Hezbollah gunmen had been deployed to the area.

Residents of Khalde heard rocket propelled grenades and gunfire as the procession reached the house of Ali Chebli, who was killed yesterday.

Chebli was killed at a wedding on Saturday, a shooting that has revived sectarian tensions between local Sunni Arab clansmen and supporters of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah, of whom Chebli was a member.

Chebli is accused of killing a boy from a Sunni clan in the area last year.

Among the dead from Sunday's clashes is Hezbollah's co-ordinator in the town of Aramoun and Chebli's brother-in-law, LBCI said.

The family of the murdered boy issued a statement on Sunday saying that Hassan Ghosn, the brother of the deceased, had killed Chebli out of revenge.

The family said it had pleaded with the police and with the judiciary to arrest Chibli, but that he was “protected” by unnamed groups.

“Our attempts were met, over the course of a whole year, with the refusal by those protecting Ali Shibli to hand him over to authorities, despite the tireless attempts made by the Lebanese Army in this regard, to no avail.”

The renewed violence in Khalde has brought back memories of similar clashes in the suburb last year.

Last August members of Hezbollah and its ally Amal clashed with local clansmen after the two Shiite groups tried to place a banner for the Shiite holiday of Ashura in an area inhabited by Sunnis and Shiites.

The move was seen as a provocation by the Sunni clansmen. Fighting lasted for three hours and ended with the killing of two people.

