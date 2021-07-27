Lebanon's PM-designate begins talks on government formation

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati (centre) walks out of the office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun after their meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on July 26, 2021. EPA

Lebanon’s Najib Mikati began discussions on forming a Cabinet on Tuesday, in the latest bid by Lebanon's third prime minister-designate to break the year-long political deadlock that has plunged the country into a severe economic depression.

Mr Mikati, the billionaire businessmen and two-time former premier, said he hoped a Cabinet would be formed soon.

“I informed the president in detail on the non-binding parliamentary consultations, and stressed the importance of forming a government as soon as possible,” Mr Mikati said, after briefing President Michel Aoun on his talks with parliamentary blocs.

“Opinions are aligned to a very large extent and we will hold successive meetings in coming days, and, God willing, we will have a government soon,” he said.

Two sources familiar with the talks said the Cabinet formation is in the early stages of discussions, adding that it was premature to talk about negotiations over a draft line-up.

The formation of a Cabinet has been a long-held demand among the international community, led by the US and France. Both say financial support is contingent on the implementation of reforms to fight corruption and revive the economy.

On Monday, the EU and France urged Lebanon’s political leaders to form a government without delay.

Quote We call on the Lebanese political leaders to cooperate and allow for the swift formation of a credible and capable government, in the interest of the people of Lebanon EU statement

“It is now of crucial importance that a credible and accountable government is formed in Lebanon without delay, one that is able to address the severe economic and social crises the country is facing,” the EU said in a statement.

“We call on the Lebanese political leaders to co-operate and allow for the swift formation of a credible and capable government, in the interest of the people of Lebanon,” it said.

Mr Mikati had said earlier he was confident he could form a government to enact the French-sponsored reform initiative but cautioned that success hinges on the “co-operation of all Lebanese.”

His designation to succeed Saad Hariri, who stepped down as PM-designate after 10 months of bickering with the president, was backed by major parties across the political spectrum.

Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water Gebran Bassil speaks during an interview at his office in Beirut. Cynthia Karam / Reuters

But his nomination lacked the support of any major Christian group, including Gebran Bassil MP, Mr Aoun’s son-in-law and leader of the largest parliamentary bloc.

Mr Bassil informed Mr Mikati on Tuesday that the Free Patriotic Movement, the party founded by the president and currently led by his son-in-law, would not take part in his government.

Mr Bassil, however, did not rule out granting Mr Mikati’s government a vote of confidence in Parliament were a Cabinet to be formed in agreement with the president. That would depend on the “Cabinet’s line-up and agenda,” Mr Bassil noted.

An ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Mr Bassil had sparred for months with Mr Hariri, accusing him of seeking to dictate the Cabinet line-up in violation of the constitution, which requires both the president and prime minister to sign off on the government.

Mr Hariri stepped down after talks with the president hit a dead end, and he accused Mr Aoun of blocking the formation of a government of non-partisan experts in which Mr Bassil would lack any veto power.

Mr Bassil's ally, Mohammad Raad MP, the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, said he emphasised during Tuesday's talks with Mr Mikati the importance of forming a government that brings together expert ministers with “experience in public life".

The political tug of war has left Lebanon without a functioning government since the massive Beirut blast last August which has deepened Lebanon’s economic and financial woes.

The blast killed over 200 people and destroyed large parts of the capital.

Over half the country's population is now living below the poverty line, while shortages in fuel are disrupting electricity and water supplies and causing frequent internet outages.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000