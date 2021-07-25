Najib Mikati expected to become Lebanon’s next PM

Najib Mikati and Saad Hariri greet each other in Beirut as fellow former prime minister Tamam Salam looks on.

Former Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati is expected to secure backing to form a government in consultations to be held on Monday to designate a successor to Saad Hariri.

On Sunday, Mr Mikati received the support of Mr Hariri, leader of the Future Movement and former prime minister-designate.

“The Lebanese are waiting for positive initiatives to build on the French initiative and that of Speaker Berri to form a government,” ex-premier Fouad Siniora said after a meeting with Mr Mikati and another former prime minister, Tamam Salam.

"We support the candidacy of [former] premier Najib Mikati so that he can assume the task of forming a government based on binding parliamentary consultations ... and in line with constitutional rules in a bid to meet the aspirations of the Lebanese, their Arab brothers and their friends around the world, " a statement by the former premiers said.

Mr Hariri failed to form a government after 10 months of bickering. He said President Michel Aoun had dismissed his proposal to form a Cabinet that denies any one group in government a veto and sought to give his party veto power.

The Free Patriotic Movement, which Mr Aoun founded, is Lebanon’s largest Christian parliamentary bloc.

Currently led by his son-in-law, MP Gebran Bassil, it has yet to announce its position, but unconfirmed reports suggest it will oppose Mr Mikati’s designation.

Mr Bassil is an ally of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah and a target of US corruption-related sanctions. He previously said Mr Hariri had sought to dictate the Cabinet line-up.

Mr Mikati is expected to receive the backing of Hezbollah’s Shiite ally, Nabih Berri. The Progressive Socialist Party, led by his Druze ally Walid Joumblatt, is also set to nominate him.

A lack of support from leading Christian groups would complicate Mr Mikati’s efforts to form a Cabinet.

Under Lebanon’s confessional power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Christian and the post of prime minister is held by a Sunni Muslim.

The Cabinet must be approved by the president and prime minister-designate before a vote of confidence is sought in Parliament.

On Friday, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said his party would refrain from nominating a candidate for the post of prime minister.

The blast killed more than 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage, compounding the country’s worst economic and financial crises in decades.

Since late 2019, the local currency has lost more than 90 per cent of its value against the dollar, plunging more than half of the population into poverty.

Lebanon’s financial meltdown has led to shortages in medicines and fuel, and sparked sporadic demonstrations against rampant corruption and deteriorating living conditions. Disruptions to power, water and the internet are frequent.

The international community, led by France and the US, has said financial support is contingent on the formation of a Cabinet and its introduction of economic reform.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

