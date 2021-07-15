Lebanon's Hariri steps down after failed government bid

A handout photo made available by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati Nohra shows Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri speaking following a meeting with Lebanese president at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 14 July 2021. (Dalati)

Lebanon's prime minister-designate stepped down on Thursday after his last ditch effort to form a government failed amid disagreements with the president over the Cabinet's makeup, the country's National News Agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr Hariri handed President Michel Aoun a list of prospective Cabinet members made up of non-partisan experts but his latest proposal failed to secure the president's approval.

"It is clear that we will not agree with the President, so I withdraw my nomination," Mr Hariri told reporters at the presidential palace.