Two Jordanians who crossed into Israel illegally return home

Israel's internal security service said repatriation was 'part of the security and diplomatic reciprocity' between the two countries

The  Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman, Jordan, January 8, 2019. Alamy
The  Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman, Jordan, January 8, 2019. Alamy

Two Jordanians arrested in Israel in May were repatriated on Tuesday, after Israel dropped charges against them.

Jordan's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday that "the Israeli authorities have decided to withdraw the charges against Jordanian citizens Mussab Daajah and Khalifa Onouz and end their arrest".

A few hours later the ministry said that it had received the two Jordanian citizens "after they were released by Israel today".

A statement from Israel's internal security agency said the two, carrying knives and ropes, were caught in northern Israel on May 16.

Israeli security troops arrested them when they crossed into Israel illegally on foot overnight, the two governments said.

Read More

Abdullah Abu Jaber celebrates on arrival in Salt, Jordan, after completing his 20-year sentence in Israel for bombing a bus in Tel Aviv. ReutersIsrael releases longest-serving Jordanian prisoner after two decades

Young Jordanians denounce Israel over Jerusalem evictions

"From their investigation it emerged that they planned on reaching Jerusalem and carrying out a stabbing attack against soldiers in the area of Al Aqsa mosque compound," the Shin Bet said.

“The suspects were armed with knives and are being questioned by security intelligence services,” Israel’s security forces said at the time.

They were arrested on a main road near Maaleh Giboah in northern Israel.

Israel's decision not to prosecute the Jordanian suspects and to release them instead was "part of the security and diplomatic reciprocity between Israel and Jordan", the Shin Bet said.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Tel Aviv was “in contact with the Israeli authorities” at the time about the release of the two Jordanian citizens.

After the arrests Jordan's foreign ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest at Israel's detention of the two men and the Jordanian parliament unanimously presented a memo to the government demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Amman.

The ministry said it wanted to "convey a strongly worded protest message pertaining to the detention of two Jordanians in Israel", and to demand their release.

Official media had quoted Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh as saying that the government would study the request “in accordance with our national interest".

Updated: June 9, 2021 11:18 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one