Israel releases longest serving Jordanian prisoner after two decades

Bus bomber Abdullah Abu Jaber served his full 20-year sentence

Abdullah Abu Jaber, longest serving Jordanian prisoner in Israeli jails, gestures after being released, as he arrives in the city of Salt, Jordan, June 8, 2021. Reuters
Abdullah Abu Jaber, longest serving Jordanian prisoner in Israeli jails, gestures after being released, as he arrives in the city of Salt, Jordan, June 8, 2021. Reuters

Israel released its longest serving Jordanian prisoner on Tuesday, who spent two decades in Israeli detention facilities, Jordanian authorities said.

Abdullah Abu Jaber, from the Baqaa refugee camp north of Amman, was in Israel on a work visa when he planted a bomb on a civilian bus in Tel Aviv in December 2000. The attack badly wounded a female Israeli passenger, who was a soldier.

“Jordanian citizen Abdullah Abu Jaber arrived today to the territories of the kingdom after Israeli authorities released him,” the official news agency quoted a Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

Read More

While Jordan's King Abdullah II ordered the end of the current parliamentary session on Monday, his decree does not dissolve the parliament. APJordan’s King Abdullah orders end to parliamentary session

An Israel court sentenced Mr Abu Jaber in June 2001 to 20 years in prison. Mr Abu Jaber, who is 47, was released after serving his full sentence.

Mr Abu Jaber had admitted to planting the bomb. An Israeli court convicted him for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and sabotage.

Official Jordanian media said Israel is also about to release two more Jordanian citizens. Israel said the two men crossed illegally from Jordan into Israel last month and were carrying knives.

The planned release comes after a deterioration of ties between Jordan and Israel over what Jordan considers as increased illegal Israeli action in East Jerusalem, and the war between Israel and militants in Gaza strip last month.

The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994.

Published: June 8, 2021 04:32 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one