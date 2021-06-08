Israel releases longest serving Jordanian prisoner after two decades

Israel released its longest serving Jordanian prisoner on Tuesday, who spent two decades in Israeli detention facilities, Jordanian authorities said.

Abdullah Abu Jaber, from the Baqaa refugee camp north of Amman, was in Israel on a work visa when he planted a bomb on a civilian bus in Tel Aviv in December 2000. The attack badly wounded a female Israeli passenger, who was a soldier.

“Jordanian citizen Abdullah Abu Jaber arrived today to the territories of the kingdom after Israeli authorities released him,” the official news agency quoted a Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

An Israel court sentenced Mr Abu Jaber in June 2001 to 20 years in prison. Mr Abu Jaber, who is 47, was released after serving his full sentence.

Mr Abu Jaber had admitted to planting the bomb. An Israeli court convicted him for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and sabotage.

Official Jordanian media said Israel is also about to release two more Jordanian citizens. Israel said the two men crossed illegally from Jordan into Israel last month and were carrying knives.

The planned release comes after a deterioration of ties between Jordan and Israel over what Jordan considers as increased illegal Israeli action in East Jerusalem, and the war between Israel and militants in Gaza strip last month.

The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994.