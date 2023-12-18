Jordanian army clashes with drug smugglers at Syria border crossing

Jordan has foiled an attempt to smuggle large amounts of drugs and weapons during clashes with smugglers crossing the border from Syria, the Jordanian army said.

“A number of injuries occurred among members of the border guard forces,” the army said.

"Their health condition ranges between light and moderate injuries after armed clashes following attempts by smugglers north of the kingdom."

An army representative said clashes erupted within Jordanian territory near the Syrian border in the early hours of Monday.

“The clashes so far have resulted in thwarting the smuggling of large quantities of drugs and automatic and missile weapons,” the representative said.

Captagon makes up the core of drug-smuggling from areas in southern Syria under government control into Jordan. Much of the synthetic drug is then smuggled out of the kingdom into the Arabian Peninsula.