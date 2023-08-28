Jordan shoots down third drone from Syria this month

Jordan has shot down a third drone that was flown from Syria this month, according to an army statement.

"The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security services, detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory by a drone, and it was shot down inside Jordanian territory," the army said in its statement.

This latest operation marks the third time over the past month a drone flown from Syrian territories has been shot down by the Jordanian army.

The last attack came over two weeks ago when a drone carrying TNT explosives had been intercepted.

الجيش العربي: اسقاط المسيرة الثالثة خلال الشهر الحالي



القوات المسلحة: اسقاط طائرة مسيرة على واجهة المنطقة العسكرية الشرقية

القوات المسلحة: ماضية في حماية الأمن الوطني ومواجهة أي تهديد له بكل قوة وحزمhttps://t.co/vvpjJsiCnn#الأردن #القوات_المسلحة_الأردنية #الجيش_العربي pic.twitter.com/IBbM4BVTo4 — Jordan Armed Forces (@ArmedForcesJO) August 28, 2023

Jordan often announces operations targeting the smuggling of arms and drugs from Syria, especially captagon, an amphetamine-like stimulant plaguing the Middle East.

It has said that drugs smuggling has become "more organised", and that armed groups are now using drones.