Jordan shoots down third drone from Syria this month

Jordan often announces operations targeting the smuggling of arms and drugs from Syria, especially captagon

Jordan has shot down a third drone from Syria this month. Photo: Jordan Armed Forces

Ismaeel Naar
Aug 28, 2023
Jordan has shot down a third drone that was flown from Syria this month, according to an army statement.

"The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security services, detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory by a drone, and it was shot down inside Jordanian territory," the army said in its statement.

This latest operation marks the third time over the past month a drone flown from Syrian territories has been shot down by the Jordanian army.

The last attack came over two weeks ago when a drone carrying TNT explosives had been intercepted.

Jordan often announces operations targeting the smuggling of arms and drugs from Syria, especially captagon, an amphetamine-like stimulant plaguing the Middle East.

It has said that drugs smuggling has become "more organised", and that armed groups are now using drones.

Updated: August 28, 2023, 7:50 AM
JordanSyria
