Jordan shoots down third drone from Syria this month

Jordan has shot down a third drone that was flown from Syria this month, according to an army statement.
"The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security services, detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory by a drone, and it was shot down inside Jordanian territory," the army said in its statement.
This latest operation marks the third time over the past month a drone flown from Syrian territories has been shot down by the Jordanian army.
The last attack came over two weeks ago when a drone carrying TNT explosives had been intercepted.
Jordan often announces operations targeting the smuggling of arms and drugs from Syria, especially captagon, an amphetamine-like stimulant plaguing the Middle East.
It has said that drugs smuggling has become "more organised", and that armed groups are now using drones.