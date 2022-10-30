Jordan's Crown Prince to attend Arab League summit

Jordan's King Abdullah II will not attend the Arab League summit in Algeria this week, Jordanian state media reported.

Crown Prince Hussein will lead Jordan's delegation to the summit, which convenes on Tuesday, as representative of the king, the official news agency said.

Last week official Saudi media reported Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would not attend the summit but would be represented by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prince Mohammed, who is also the Saudi Prime Minister, was advised to forgo any long-distance travel to avoid pressure on his ear, Saudi media reported.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will preside over the summit.