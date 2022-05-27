Father of Jordan's Queen Rania dies

King Abdullah II has ordered seven days of mourning for Faisal Sidqi Al Yasin

May 27, 2022

The father of Jordan's Queen Rania, Faisal Sidqi Al Yasin, died on Friday.

The cause of his death was not released.

Jordan's King Abdullah II ordered seven days of mourning beginning on Friday.

The country's Royal Hashemite Court confirmed the death in a statement in which it expressed “sincere condolences and sincere sympathy” to the royal family “on this painful affliction”.

Al Yasin was born in 1934 in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

After completing his medical studies at Cairo University and further education in Northern Ireland, he moved to Kuwait in 1961, where he pursued a successful medical career, eventually moving to Jordan to retire.

